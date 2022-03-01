ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Stewartville Man Charged In Second Child Sex Abuse Case

By Kim David
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Stewartville man who was charged last September with having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13 is facing new allegations. The...

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Probation For Near Fatal Stabbing in Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News ) - A woman accused of nearly killing her boyfriend in an attack last March will not have to serve any prison time. A Steele County judge today sentenced 35-year-old Tierrah Wells to four years on probation for her conviction on a first-degree assault charge. The Waseca woman admitted to the charge in January through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of an attempted murder charge.
OWATONNA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Cocaine Dealer Sentenced to More Than 9-Years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A drug bust last year has resulted in a more than nine-year prison sentence for a Rochester man. 39-year-old Loc Huu Truong received the 110-month prison term yesterday in Olmsted County Court for his conviction on first and second-degree drug charges. He pleaded guilty to both charges last November.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Stewartville, MN
Crime & Safety
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Stewartville, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Four Hostages Freed by St. Paul Police

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in St. Paul say a hostage situation at a gas station yesterday ended without injuries. According to St. Paul police, officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a 911 call from a person reporting that a woman with a gun was threatening people inside the business. While police were heading to the Eastside business the woman took the people inside the gas station hostage. A news release says the responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after 3 PM. While they were securing the area members of the St. Paul police SWAT team and crisis negotiators also responded.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Runaway Cows Killed By Vehicle Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two cows were killed and two others had to be put down after being hit by a vehicle in rural northeast Olmsted County on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the vehicle was driving east on 75th St around 8:00 pm when it hit the cows in the 6000 block.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Dies From Injuries Following St. Paul Apartment Fire

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the three people injured in an apartment building fire in St. Paul on Tuesday has died. The Saint Paul Police Department today identified the victim as 73-year-old James Sparks. He and two other people were transported to Regions Hospital after the St. Paul Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment around 2:15 PM Tuesday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abuse Case#Felony Charges#Sex Abuse#Sheriff S Office
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Watches Thief Steal His Car

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who left his car running while he was inside a coffee shop had the vehicle stolen by an apparent homeless thief. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the 36-year-old victim was inside the Fiddlehead store at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center around 8:00 am Friday when he saw a man near the vehicle. Moilanen says the owner confronted the man, who tried to grab the victim’s key fob. The victim thought the man was walking away but he suddenly jumped into the car and drove off.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Level 3 Predatory Offender Is Moving to Southeast Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A level 3 predatory offender is moving to southeast Rochester. The Rochester Police Department said that Joshua Winsky has been approved to be released from Minnesota Department of Corrections’ custody and he will be moving to the 2100 block of Campus Drive southeast, Rochester on March 1st.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Red Wing Man Ruled Incompetent to face Murder Charge

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a woman at a hotel and Hastings last year. 33-year-old Kyle Steven Williams was charged with second-degree murder last August following the strangulation death of 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek. According to the criminal complaint, Hastings police responded to a medical call at a hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the Hastings woman unconscious on the floor with several cords, which appeared to have been cut, next to her. The responding officers also noted evidence of strangulation around her neck.
HASTINGS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minneapolis Teenager Charged With Wild Shootout

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A teenager who was involved in a high-speed police chase in the Twin Cities was also involved in a shooting that was reminiscent of the Wild West. The Minnesota BCA says 19-year-old Jovan Knight was apprehended on Feb 19th after the extended pursuit. The BCA...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

2 Rochester District State Troopers Receive Life Saving Awards

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two State Troopers assigned to the Minnesota State Patrol Rochester District were among the dozens of Troopers, State Commercial Vehicle Inspectors, Radio Communications Operators, and citizens who were recognized during an awards presentation this afternoon. State Troopers Zachery Fay and Tyler Crabtree were presented...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy