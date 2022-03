We have seen Rouse's Markets in the Lake Area carry the alligator in their butcher case, but it seems that have upped their game and it's gone to the pigs!. A Moss Bluff Facebook user grabbed these two pictures of something we normally don't see in a butcher case on a day-to-day basis. You see the skinned alligator wrapped up with its tail in its mouth ready to be cooked, but then just above you see a little piggy ready to be roasted and eaten just in time for Easter.

MOSS BLUFF, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO