Delaware State

Ørsted resuming survey work for wind farm cable

By Chris Flood
Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning with a sonar-carrying vessel combing the floor of Indian River Bay, Ørsted has announced it will resume its evaluation of potential landfall connection sites in the coming weeks. Ørsted is the Danish-based energy company that has twice been awarded Offshore Renewable Energy Credits by the Maryland Public...

www.capegazette.com

The Day

State Pier work proceeds as ground broken on New York offshore wind farm

New London — At a pace of roughly 200 truckloads of rock and soil a day, the 7 acres of water separating the two piers at the State Pier facility is slowly being displaced. Filling that space to create one larger pier area is part of one of the biggest construction projects in the city in recent history, helping to reshape an industrial waterfront site on the Thames River that was built more than a century ago.
NEW LONDON, CT
The Manhattan Mercury

Planned Kansas wind-farm energy line through Illinois worries some

(The Center Square) – Energy legislation approved in Illinois last summer opened the door for a Kansas wind-powered transmission line to carry electricity across the southern part of the state. Some have concerns. Invenergy Transmission is running radio advertisements promoting the Grain Belt Express transmission project. “Grain Belt Express...
ILLINOIS STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware archives curates extensive Storm of 1962 online exhibit

In advance of the 60th anniversary of the Storm of 1962, the Delaware Public Archives staff have dug deep into its vaults, and have digitized and curated a treasure trove of previously unreleased photographs from one of the most destructive storms in the First State’s recorded history. The majority...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Observatory open house at Delaware State University March 5

Delaware State University in Dover will hold an observatory open house beginning at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 5, during which the public will be able to scan into the far reaches of outer space. Free and open to the public, the event will began with an astronomy presentation in Room...
DOVER, DE
Business
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 3/1/22

The Lewes Ad Hoc Committee for the Review of the Code of Conduct will meet at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, at city hall and via Zoom. The group will continue discussion of amendments to the city’s code of conduct. This meeting’s focus will be on addressing bias. A...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Friends of Cape Henlopen flea market set March 19

The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park will hold its annual flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 19, at the Officers Club, aka Youth Camp 3, in the park. This is a rain or shine event. Many diverse items will be offered at bargain prices. Friends...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Swing vote

Insightful, thought-provoking cartoons based upon happenings in Delaware's Cape Region. Check back twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, to see the latest cartoon published in the Cape Gazette.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Ric Moore running for Lewes mayor

Lewes resident Ric Moore has filed to run in May’s mayoral election. Moore retired from the federal government after 37 years of service. He spent 31 years working for the U.S. Department of Energy, where he managed budgets up to $250 million and a staff of 100. He was a team leader for the International Renewable Energy Program in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy. He also worked as a Department of Energy associate professor for behavioral science and strategy at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at the National Defense University.
LEWES, DE
Person
Brady Walker
Cape Gazette

Sussex students shine at Rehoboth Art League show March 12-27

The Rehoboth Art League welcomes back the Young at Art exhibition, which showcases teacher-selected artwork from Sussex County children from kindergarten through high school. The exhibition, which will represent dozens of students showing exceptional artistic talent, will run from Saturday, March 12 through Sunday, March 27. The Young at Art...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes, developer reach settlement on Fisher’s Cove

The City of Lewes and the developer of the controversial Fisher’s Cove major subdivision have reached a settlement that will allow the development to move forward. Lewes Mayor and City Council voted unanimously March 2 to approve a settlement agreement and general release with developer Burke and Rutecki LLC.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Matt Haley Trust grants $10,000 to Village Volunteers

The Matt Haley Trust, named for a local philanthropist and restaurateur who died in 2014, has made a $10,000 grant to Village Volunteers to further its work in the coming months. “Thank you for all that you’re doing for Sussex County seniors. Matt Haley is smiling on your good work,”...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth salutes Delaware National Guard

From stocking medical supplies to preparing meals for patients, and so much more, members of the Delaware National Guard have been helping Bayhealth at its Kent and Sussex campuses during the Omicron-variant surge of COVID-19. To show these dedicated service members its sincere gratitude to them for this invaluable support...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Stuart Kingston holds final auction at Boardwalk location

After nearly 100 years on the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach, Stuart Kingston Gallery took a giant step toward its next move with the business’ final auction Feb. 26. Stuart Kingston President Mauria Stein announced in November her plans to plans to discontinue selling fine rugs and move her business to Coastal Highway after 92 years in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Local auctions offer great theater

If you want to experience great impromptu theater and also get a taste of luxury along with finding some bargains and everyday needs, visit our local auctions. My first experience along this line was becoming a spectator at the Stuart Kingston Gallery auctions back in the 1970s when I was lucky enough to live in an apartment at the Moore Building on Rehoboth Avenue. It was in the center of town above what was once Moore's Pharmacy, then South Moon Under by the late ‘70s, and has housed other shops since then.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WANE-TV

Expanding renewable energy with wind farms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Timber Road Wind Farm in Payne, Ohio has been in operation since early 2010. and the number of turbines harnessing the power of the wind has grown over the last decade. It’s hard to miss the giant 300-foot tall wind turbines along US-24 in...
PAYNE, OH
Cape Gazette

Face masks are still required in Delaware hospitals

In light of changing mask guidance and mandates, the Delaware Healthcare Association is reminding the public that face coverings are still required in Delaware hospitals and many other healthcare settings across the state. This practice is consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s continued recommendation of universal masking in healthcare settings.
DELAWARE STATE
wcbu.org

Large solar farm in the works for Minonk

Dozens of local residents attended an open house in Minonk held by Liberty Power (formerly Algonquin Power Co.), which is seeking permits to construct a large solar farm just east of the Woodford County town of 2,000. The solar farm would be built partially upon the footprint of Liberty’s existing...
MINONK, IL
Cape Gazette

Beautiful home in The Retreat at Love Creek

Just Listed, a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and one-half bath Schell Brothers Mulberry Model that offers an open floorplan, 9-foot ceilings, vaulted ceiling in great room, granite counters, hardwood/ceramic tile floors, a study with French doors that could easily converted to a 4th bedroom, and a large first floor master bedroom suite with a large walk-in-closet, front porch, and spacious views from the backyard that is open to a large common area of the community. The Retreat at Love Creek with a is a conveniently located community with amenities such as, sidewalks, community center featuring a large main function room, meeting room, kitchen, activity tables, tennis court, multi-use court for tennis, pickleball, or basketball, tot lot, large swimming pool, patio area, a kayaking pier with dock access to Love Creek, and just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and beaches in Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Call for an appointment today!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sharon Lynn leaving post as Rehoboth Beach city manager

Rehoboth Beach City Manager Sharon Lynn announced March 1 that she is stepping down from her position. Lynn took over as city manager in January 2014. According to a press release from the city, her final day will be Friday, May 6. “It’s been a true honor to serve the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

