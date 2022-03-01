Ørsted resuming survey work for wind farm cable

If you want to experience great impromptu theater and also get a taste of luxury along with finding some bargains and everyday needs, visit our local auctions. My first experience along this line was becoming a spectator at the Stuart Kingston Gallery auctions back in the 1970s when I was lucky enough to live in an apartment at the Moore Building on Rehoboth Avenue. It was in the center of town above what was once Moore's Pharmacy, then South Moon Under by the late ‘70s, and has housed other shops since then.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 5 DAYS AGO