Saints History in International Games

New Orleans takes on the Minnesota Vikings in week four action on Sunday morning in England. Here's how the Saints have fared in their other trips across the Atlantic Ocean.

The 1-2 New Orleans Saints will ''host'' the 2-1 Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in London, England. It's the first of five international games that the NFL will play in 2022, with three of those in England.

This is the third time in franchise history that New Orleans will play overseas. Both previous contests were in London, but played at Wembley Stadium. This game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff at 9:30am Eastern Time.

Here is how New Orleans has fared in two other matchups across the Atlantic Ocean.

Sunday October 26, 2008

vs. San Diego Chargers (Saints = Home)

Oct. 26, 2008; London, ENGLAND; Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) scrambles during a NFL International Series game against the San Diego Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans QB Drew Brees faced the team he had played with for the first five years of his career for the first time. Brees led the Saints on a 14-play opening drive that traveled 69 yards and ended in a field goal.

The Chargers immediately answered with a field goal of their own. However, Brees and the explosive Saints offense took control of the game quickly. The Saints took a 23-17 lead into halftime, but it was clear that San Diego had no answer for their former quarterback.

New Orleans scored a sandwiched two more touchdowns around a third quarter San Diego field goal for a 37-20 fourth quarter lead. The Chargers scored a touchdown, field goal, and added a safety over the last ten minutes, but New Orleans held on for a 37-32 victory.

San Diego QB Philip Rivers, acquired during the 2004 NFL Draft to replace Brees, threw for 341 yards and 3 touchdowns in the comeback attempt. Brees out-dueled his counterpart by completing 30 of 41 throws for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns. One of those scores went to WR Lance Moore, who pulled in six receptions for 90 yards.

New Orleans finished 2008 with an 8-8 record and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Brees threw for 5,069 yards, second highest in league history and the only 5,000-yard passing season at the time behind Dan Marino in 1984.

Sunday October 1, 2017

vs. Miami Dolphins (Saints = Away)

Oct 1, 2017; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) gets past Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (30) and safety Nate Allen (29) on a 12-yard touchdown reception at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans came into Week 4 of the 2017 NFL season at a crossroads. They'd lost the first two games of the year before rebounding with a win and were trying to reverse the trend of three straight 7-9 seasons.

The Saints controlled the ball efficiently on offense and flexed the muscle of an improved defense. They sacked Miami QB Jay Cutler four times and intercepted him once while holding the Dolphins to just 186 total yards.

Drew Brees threw for 268 yards and 2 scores. Rookie RB Alvin Kamara and Pro Bowl WR Michael Thomas combined to catch 18 passes for 160 yards and both Brees touchdowns.

The Saints 20-0 win was their first shutout since 2012, a span of 70 games. A greatly improved defense was finally able to support Brees and one of the league's best offenses.

New Orleans finished 2017 with an 11-5 record. It was their first playoff appearance since 2013 and their first of four straight NFC South titles.

The struggling Saints come into this contest as losers of two straight to the Buccaneers and Panthers after a comeback win at Atlanta in week one. Minnesota escaped with a win against Detroit on Sunday. They dropped a week two game at Philadelphia after winning their season opener against the Packers.

