ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints History in International Games

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQ0jo_0eSX6urf00

New Orleans takes on the Minnesota Vikings in week four action on Sunday morning in England. Here's how the Saints have fared in their other trips across the Atlantic Ocean.

The 1-2 New Orleans Saints will ''host'' the 2-1 Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in London, England. It's the first of five international games that the NFL will play in 2022, with three of those in England.

This is the third time in franchise history that New Orleans will play overseas. Both previous contests were in London, but played at Wembley Stadium. This game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff at 9:30am Eastern Time.

Here is how New Orleans has fared in two other matchups across the Atlantic Ocean.

Sunday October 26, 2008

  • vs. San Diego Chargers (Saints = Home)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Idh7u_0eSX6urf00
Oct. 26, 2008; London, ENGLAND; Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) scrambles during a NFL International Series game against the San Diego Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans QB Drew Brees faced the team he had played with for the first five years of his career for the first time. Brees led the Saints on a 14-play opening drive that traveled 69 yards and ended in a field goal.

The Chargers immediately answered with a field goal of their own. However, Brees and the explosive Saints offense took control of the game quickly. The Saints took a 23-17 lead into halftime, but it was clear that San Diego had no answer for their former quarterback.

New Orleans scored a sandwiched two more touchdowns around a third quarter San Diego field goal for a 37-20 fourth quarter lead. The Chargers scored a touchdown, field goal, and added a safety over the last ten minutes, but New Orleans held on for a 37-32 victory.

San Diego QB Philip Rivers, acquired during the 2004 NFL Draft to replace Brees, threw for 341 yards and 3 touchdowns in the comeback attempt. Brees out-dueled his counterpart by completing 30 of 41 throws for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns. One of those scores went to WR Lance Moore, who pulled in six receptions for 90 yards.

New Orleans finished 2008 with an 8-8 record and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Brees threw for 5,069 yards, second highest in league history and the only 5,000-yard passing season at the time behind Dan Marino in 1984.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sunday October 1, 2017

  • vs. Miami Dolphins (Saints = Away)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgdiG_0eSX6urf00
Oct 1, 2017; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) gets past Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (30) and safety Nate Allen (29) on a 12-yard touchdown reception at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans came into Week 4 of the 2017 NFL season at a crossroads. They'd lost the first two games of the year before rebounding with a win and were trying to reverse the trend of three straight 7-9 seasons.

The Saints controlled the ball efficiently on offense and flexed the muscle of an improved defense. They sacked Miami QB Jay Cutler four times and intercepted him once while holding the Dolphins to just 186 total yards.

Drew Brees threw for 268 yards and 2 scores. Rookie RB Alvin Kamara and Pro Bowl WR Michael Thomas combined to catch 18 passes for 160 yards and both Brees touchdowns.

The Saints 20-0 win was their first shutout since 2012, a span of 70 games. A greatly improved defense was finally able to support Brees and one of the league's best offenses.

New Orleans finished 2017 with an 11-5 record. It was their first playoff appearance since 2013 and their first of four straight NFC South titles.

The struggling Saints come into this contest as losers of two straight to the Buccaneers and Panthers after a comeback win at Atlanta in week one. Minnesota escaped with a win against Detroit on Sunday. They dropped a week two game at Philadelphia after winning their season opener against the Packers.

Read More Saints News

    • Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    The Spun

    Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News

    Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race. According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate. 46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker. This is the first time...
    NFL
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    New Orleans, LA
    Sports
    City
    New Orleans, LA
    Local
    Louisiana Football
    City
    Atlanta, LA
    New Orleans, LA
    Football
    Local
    Louisiana Sports
    atozsports.com

    New Orleans Saints player accidentally insults teammate

    I don’t think it was on purpose, but New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway insulted one of his teammates on Thursday. Callaway pointed out to reporters that Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton doesn’t throw the ball as hard as starter Jameis Winston. And with the cold weather...
    NEW ORLEANS, LA
    VikingsTerritory

    Ex-Vikings Defender Just Can’t Catch a Break

    The Michael Pierce experiment for the Minnesota Vikings was a sugar-and-spice affair, as the nose tackle played wonderfully when healthy but was rarely on the field. That saga continued this week, with Pierce opting for season-ending bicep surgery as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Pierce played for the Vikings...
    MINNEAPOLIS, MN
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Drew Brees
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Dolphins#Buccaneers#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The San Diego Chargers
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group

    Jaguars' Zay Jones, Shaquill Griffin questionable vs. Eagles

    The Jacksonville Jaguars listed four players as questionable for a Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, including receiver Zay Jones and Shaquill Griffin. Jones, 27, leads the Jaguars in receptions with 19 and caught his first touchdown of the season last week. After practicing fully on Wednesday, Jones was held out Thursday due to an ankle injury. He practiced on a limited basis Friday.
    JACKSONVILLE, FL
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NFL Teams
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    NFL Teams
    Miami Dolphins
    NewsBreak
    NFL
    NFL Teams
    Minnesota Vikings
    NewsBreak
    Football
    NewsBreak
    Sports
    KROC News

    What Big Changes Are the Twins Planning for 2023?

    The Minnesota Twins are planning some BIG changes for 2023-- both on AND off the field. Okay, I don't actually *know* that the Twins front office is planning on some big changes when it comes to the players on the team next year, but after this season's epic September collapse that knocked them out of playoff contention, I'm guessing hoping there are some changes coming.
    MINNEAPOLIS, MN
    NJ.com

    Eagles are ‘legitimate Super Bowl team,’ NFL analyst says

    People keep hopping on the Philadelphia Eagles train. Lots of talk has surrounded the 3-0 Eagles, who are led by NFC Offensive Player of the Month Jalen Hurts. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is the latest to cover the surging Birds: “I think...
    PHILADELPHIA, PA
    FOX Sports

    Eagles, Lions earn high grades on Colin's NFC report cards | THE HERD

    After handing out the AFC their report cards, Colin Cowherd gives out the NFC's grades. The Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Bucs and Detroit Lions receive high marks but Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals and Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers are struggling to earn the top grade. Watch as Colin grades the remaining NFC teams so far.
    NFL
    SaintsNewsNetwork

    SaintsNewsNetwork

    New Orleans, LA
    3K+
    Followers
    1K+
    Post
    702K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy