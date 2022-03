It took a while for Maryland to pull away on senior night at Xfinity Center, but the Terps eventually did, an 84-73 win over Minnesota.. Terps pound it inside, get wide-spread scoring ... Already the second-worst rebounding team in the Big Ten, ahead of only Nebraska, Minnesota's post game took a hit when it was announced before the game it would be without 6-9 Eric Curry, the Golden Gophers' second-leading rebounder and leader in blocked shots. Maryland capitalized early and often, outscoring Minnesota in the paint by a cartoonish 46-16 advantage.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO