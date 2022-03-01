ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Benchmark Views Twitter, Pinterest, Snap

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz initiated coverage of multiple social media stocks. Zgutowicz initiated coverage of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with a Hold rating and no price target. He views Twitter as providing high utility to a niche user...

www.benzinga.com

