Here's How Benchmark Views Twitter, Pinterest, Snap

Political moves and sanctions aside, organizations around the world have been employing several tactics to turn up the heat on Russia. Multiple states in the U.S. have banned Russian liquor and prestigious sporting events including the Formula One Grand Prix and the Champions League finale have either canceled or relocated their venues to the outside of Russia (via Reuters). Amidst the mounting pressure from citizens around the world, public and private companies have also halted their operations in the country. Multinational corporations like H&M, Ikea, Disney, Nike, TJX Cos, Apple, Netflix, TikTok, Mercedes-Benz, and Airbnb are all on the list of companies that have cut down or completely halted their business in Russia (via CBS News).

INTERNET ・ 17 HOURS AGO