PORA learning never stops

Just because they are retired, or close to it for some, Sun Cities residents continue to thirst for knowledge.

Both communities have had strong education programs. But the COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with both. While the Property Owners and Residents Association education program in Sun City West bounced back, Sun City’s remains in a holding pattern.

Sun City West

The new education program at the Property Owners and Residents Association continues to grow. Residents have opportunities to attend weekly classes, as well as events happening throughout the term. The spring schedule is available now at porascw.org and classes are open to everyone, membership is not required. The full catalog of classes is available online, but Elizabeth Barrett, education coordinator, said staff at the association can register individuals by phone or in person and the cost is $10 per class. Participants can register the day of the event or class at the PORA office, 13815 W. Camino Del Sol, Sun City West.

“This spring we tried to expand our class schedule to include things like self defense for seniors and Native American flute classes,” Barrett explained.

At the same time, Barrett said scheduling the classes on specific days and spread out in various classroom to make sure there is enough distance between people to keep social distancing protocols. She said association officials are making sure everyone feels safe.

Previously, the education classes included invited instructors that came in and individuals were charged while attending. But this spring vendors are invited to teach specific classes and those are all free.

“It has been unbelievably successful so far. People can take a look at the free seminars and decided which to take part in,” Barrett explained.

The free seminars range from Medicare to estate planning, construction, synthetic grass, women and money, reverse mortgage, spider veins and ways to invest.

Looking ahead to next fall, Barrett said the plan is to create many more events. Individuals have suggested seminars on home and golf car security, senior health and nutrition, veteran benefits, Hospice and home care. Barrett encouraged residents to reach out and share topics of interest. Gardening, tree pruning and landscaping are popular topics people request.

Learning from previous educations offerings at the association , Barrett said in the area of finance, rather than gathering a large group of experts for a one-day seminar, laying the classes out over a period of time and repeating the topics gives people the chance to attend various classes.

“The new PORA is very welcoming and friendly and would very much like to hear back on what people would like to see changed and added and would love to hear observations from participating,” Barrett said.

Meeting space is available for interested vendors looking for an opportunity to reach the community.

Visit porascw.org.

Sun City

While Sun City West’s senior education program is back in full swing, Sun City’s is struggling.

The program was going strong until 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. When the Recreation Centers of Sun City shut down its facilities, the education program also ended. What appeared to be a temporary period stretched into two years,

The Sun City program is not run by an agency, it is a club under the Recreation Centers of Sun City coordinated by a board of directors. Therefore, there are no paid staff members to create a curriculum and put it into motion, according to Mary Jo Tietge, Lifelong Learning Club vice president. Volunteers have performed that function in the past.

“No one has stepped forward to plan the curriculum for the fall semester, so we are uncertain whether we will have classes,” Tietge said. We’re not like Sun City West because we are a club.”

The Lifelong Learning Club has a roster of more than 200 members.

Club officials did put together a curriculum for a spring semester this year. But when the omicron variant of COVID became prevalent, club officials decided to scrap the spring semester and hopefully start again in the fall, according to Tietge.

Putting together a curriculum for the program takes a lot of time and work, according to Suzy Hallock-Bannigan, a club board member.

“For the planned spring semester we had limited instructors and about 15 classes,” she explained.

The club, because it has been idle for two years, also lost a number of its volunteers, according to Hallock-Bannigan.

While Sun City residents can participate in the Property Owners and Residents Association program in Sun City Wwest, the reverse is not true. Lifelong Learning participants must be RCSC members, according to Hallock-Bannigan. Membership is $20 per year, which allows members to take as many classes as they would like, she added.

The key to getting the program up and running is finding someone willing to do the work to put together the curriculum, according to Tietge.

“It would be nice if we could find a retired school administrator who would like to do this,” she said. “That would be ideal, but we can still do it with volunteers willing to put in the work.”

Anyone interested in serving in that role is urged to email the club at scazlifelong@gmail.com.

Reach reporter Jennifer Jimenez at jjimenez@iniusa.org.