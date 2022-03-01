ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscopes: March 1

Post-Star
 2 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The habit of doing something nice for someone else has become a part of your life. Giving makes you feel good, and the way your gifts are received almost doesn’t matter — almost. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Like a physician vowing to do...

poststar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Astrology: Which zodiac signs do you attract the most?

Being extremely charmed by someone you just met, without reason. The irresistible urge to know them. Being drawn to them like a moth to a flame. Feeling like they instantly fit right with you just like a missing puzzle piece. Gushes of ‘why didn’t we meet earlier’. Have you ever embodied these emotions? It could have a lot to do with your zodiac signs since they have a lot to say about the type of people you attract and feel attracted towards!
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 20th February to 26th February, 2022

It’s the third week of February, following the big full moon in Leo, and like most things that are Leo-related, we’re bound to keep talking about it. While we learn to hold the light of that moon with us, we move forward in Pisces season. The vitalising Sun creeps ever-closer to Jupiter, and as Leo icon Kate Bush once sang, “Like the sun coming out… Ooh, I just know that something good is going to happen. And I don't know when… But just saying it could even make it happen.” Mercury moves forward in Aquarius, forming a helpful sextile to Chiron and a square to Uranus on the 24th, charging our words with the strength to facilitate healing and change in our lives. While we’re out in the world, cloudbusting, Mars and Venus continue their conjunction in Capricorn. If you feel like making money moves, then the planets are with you, scheming up a reason to build something beautiful. Venus makes a sextile to Neptune on the 24th as well, reminding us that our dreams are valuable, and that what we call into our lives has the power to be transcendent.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

A Libra Lunar Promise

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The reasons are not immediately obvious, but upon reflection you'll realize you have much to be merry about. Indeed, celebration is in order. Let friends in on your good fortune. Joy multiplies when you divide it among them. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your home is more...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Justin Bieber
Austonia

Aries: March 21-April 19

It might just be a little bit muddy for you at the end of February into the first week of March. You may be an Earth sign but you could be a little touchy during the next few weeks. Nothing too upsetting, maybe just a slow start into the month but just like the Bull you will pick up momentum as we start to head toward Aries. But just be ready to drop established plans and go with the flow if it will help you get to where you want to go faster. You might want to even set up some travel plans to just see where the current takes you.
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

Your March 2022 Horoscope Brings Some Much Deserved Cosmic Chillness

As the planets pile up in Aquarius and Pisces, your March 2022 horoscope brings the levity of possibility. Welcome to the surge months, the high points of the Piscean deluge, a halcyon moment in which no planets are in retrograde, and the bulk of them chill in Aquarius and Pisces. Welcome to Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas’ apartment, Zordon’s command center, Giles’ library. If you’ve been waiting to order spittoons for the ayahuasca ceremony, now’s the time. With Mars and Venus entering Aquarius on March 6 comes a renewed vision, and direction for your year ahead. And as the sun and Mercury barrel through the Piscean kaleidoscope, so do they transmute, mutate, and reimagine what you thought was possible. It’s a dreamy month, at times too hazy for you to see clearly, but you’ll have plenty of chances to regain clarity.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of February 19, 2022. In 1961, Piscean cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first human to orbit the Earth in a spacecraft. As his feat neared its end, Gagarin left the capsule at 20,000 feet above the ground and parachuted the rest of the way. He arrived in a turnip field where a girl and her grandmother were working. They provided him with a horse and cart so he could travel to the nearest telephone and make a call to get picked up and brought back to headquarters. I foresee a metaphorically comparable series of events transpiring in your life, Pisces. Be flexible and adaptable as you adjust to changing conditions with changing strategies. Your exceptional and illustrious activities may require the assistance of humble influences.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Design#Taurus#Gemini#Leo#Libra#Scorpio
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 3/02/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A certain someone decides to give you another chance. Make the most of it, because there won't be a next time. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Don't be so quick to undercut yourself. Let a superior or client decide if your idea has merit first. You may find that you sold him.
LIFESTYLE
Sun-Journal

Sagittarius: Put temptation on the back burner, and don’t forget regrets

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Rashida Jones, 46; Chelsea Handler, 47; Sean Astin, 51; Tea Leoni, 56. Happy Birthday: Get your facts straight. Don’t act on assumptions. Be realistic about what’s possible. Be specific, and have your plans mapped out according to your skills, time and desire. Success comes from doing what’s best for you. Less time spent worrying about what others think or do and more time designated to your needs will encourage success and happiness. Your numbers are 6, 13, 23, 29, 34, 38, 40.
ASTRONOMY
theeverygirl.com

March Horoscope: What’s in Store for You This Month, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If you’re wondering what March will bring you this year, look no further. Your horoscope can tell you pretty much everything you need to know. March starts off in dreamy Pisces season and ends in impulsive Aries season, so you might be feeling all the feelings this month. The start of Aries season is also the beginning of a new astrological year, so if you missed out on New Year’s goals, it’s not too late to set the tone for the rest of 2022 now.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
POPSUGAR

Your Feb. 20 Weekly Horoscope Is Pushing You Toward a Transformation

The only thing more auspicious than the guiding North Node transiting through Taurus — a sign symbolic of security, sustenance, and the senses — is the fact that celestial counterparts Mars and Venus will travel side by side for the next month or so. The irony of this rare conjunction is pleasantly surprising when you think about it. In addition to being the planet of assertion and passion, Mars is Scorpio's traditional planetary ruler. Mars and Venus will inspire and harmonize — amid their transit through Capricorn and Aquarius — all while the North Node is in Venus-ruled Taurus, and the South Node is in Mars-ruled Scorpio. It's not every day you see the planet of passion conjunct the planet of love, let alone while the Nodes of Fate transit through their signs of rulership. Basically, don't sleep on this unique astro-weather.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Pisces Season Opens

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whether the sun comes after the storm or the storm comes after the sunny stretch just depends on when you got to the place. Just make sure you're prepared for the full range of weather, and all is well. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your busy mind...
ASTRONOMY
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
TODAY.com

This March is a time for dreaming big, according to astrology

Permission to dream big this month, granted. This March, the cosmos offers opportunities for stepping boldly into a brighter future. The new Moon in Pisces on March 2 sets a contemplative and introspective tone, prompting us to ask the tough questions and figure out what it is we really want. Venus and Mars' movement into Aquarius on March 6 encourages us to assess our love lives and finances for areas of improvement. Then, the Virgo Full Moon on March 18 will give the boost of practicality necessary for completing goals.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your Feb. 27 Weekly Horoscope Predicts an Exciting Reawakening Ahead

The universe has something exciting in the works, but despite the rush of anticipation that may come along with it, the sun's journey through mystical Pisces until March 20 is urging us to rest, retreat, and tune into the divine frequencies that surround us. Whether it be the soundtrack of your favorite fantasy trilogy or the poetry book you just haven't gotten around to starting, it's time to surrender your burdens and trust your inspiration. As you can probably imagine, your weekly horoscope for Feb. 27 through March 5 is loaded with pivotal planetary transits, so let's get right to it.
LIFESTYLE
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 23-March 1)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): "A dead thing can go with the stream, but only a living thing can go against it," wrote author G. K. Chesterton. Amen to that! Please regard his observation as the first part of your horoscope. Here's the second part: It's sometimes the right approach to move in harmony with the flow, to allow the momentum of elemental forces to carry you along. But now is not one of those times. I suggest you experiment with journeys against the flow. Go in quest of what the followers of easy options will never experience. Do it humbly, of course, and with your curiosity fully deployed.
LIFESTYLE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Feb. 21, 2022: Jennifer Love Hewitt, express your plans and desires

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Elliot Page, 35; Jennifer Love Hewitt, 43; William Baldwin, 59; Kelsey Grammer, 67. Happy Birthday: Set priorities, open and close doors, clear the passage forward and don’t look back. Express your plans and desires, and adjust to the changes around you. Keep your emotions in check and your finger on the pulse. Making your world a better place will revive your faith and help you explore possibilities. Your numbers are 6, 11, 20, 27, 31, 34, 48.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy