Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ is keeping the wagon train rolling for a while longer: “The next chapter” of Yellowstone‘s prequel spinoff 1883 will debut later this year, the streaming service announced Tuesday. At the time of the announcement, it was unclear whether the streamer was referring to more Season 1 episodes or a Season 2 renewal. The original Season 1 order was for nine episodes. In addition, Paramount+ has ordered to series another Yellowstone prequel, titled 1932. Per an official release, the offshoot of the popular drama will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition...

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO