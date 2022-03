TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach discusses being a veteran now. He also shared his thoughts on transfer linebacker Tatum Bethune, who is now alongside him. He also talked about freshman linebacker Omar Graham Jr.. Another topic discussed by DeLoach is working with new linebackers coach, and co-defensive coordinator, Randy Shannon. He also shared some thoughts on the running backs he is going against and more. The complete video interview with DeLoach is below:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO