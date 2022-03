Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis had a chance to address the media before Saturday's senior night matchup against Vanderbilt and share his thoughts about the state of the season and program moving forward. The Rebels have dropped their third straight matchup on Tuesday 83-72 at the hands of Kentucky. Ole Miss gave Kentucky their best shot on the road and forced a close ball game during the closing minutes, but it again was not enough. Because of it, the Rebels have dropped seven of their last eight in SEC play and remain 13th out of 14 in the SEC standings going into their final regular season matchup.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO