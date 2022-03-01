ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upon Further Review 2021: Defense vs Georgia

Cover picture for the articleFormation Notes: Bowl games tend to get a lot of looks because coaches use the extra time to install more of them. Georgia used a lot of multi-TE sets and varied formations with them to hunt good matchups. I stuck with numeric conventions to make it easier to follow, so for...

On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Elite 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson offered by Alabama

Gainseville (Fla.) Mundy’s Mill running back Jerrick Gibson is already one of the top prospects in the 2024 class. And major programs continue to take notice. On Tuesday, Gibson received an offer from Alabama and running backs coach Robert Gillespie. “After having a conversation with Coach Gillespie, I am...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
WGAU

More Alabama excuses about UGA loss

Some Alabama folks still can’t accept the fact that the Crimson Tide was beat by UGA in the national championship game. The latest example is Alabama star Jameson Williams, who spoke to reporters at Wednesday’s NFL Combine. “I felt like we would’ve won the game (if I had...
NFL
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sacramento Bee

QB Vizzina Leads Alabama Contingent for Weekend Ole Miss Visitors

OXFORD, Miss. - As Ole Miss prepares for its first unofficial visit weekend of the spring period, it will see faces walking into the Manning Center from across the state line in Alabama. For Ole Miss Football recruiting to be truly successful, it needs to attract elite talent from the...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Georgia football podcast: Arik Gilbert return, Tom Crean's future, Stacy Searels' return, recruiting buzz

The Dawgs247 crew talks Arik Gilbert's return to the program, thoughts on the new offensive line coach, and buzz from the Under Armour All American Camp!. Follow our hosts on Twitter: @JordanDavisHill, @Mansell247, and @KippLAdams. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and wherever else you...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bradenton Herald

Notre Dame Looking To Finish Off 2023 Linebacker Class With An Elite Rover

With Al Golden taking over as defensive coordinator for Notre Dame, there are bound to be some new wrinkles Golden installs, but fundamentally speaking the defense will remain structurally very similar to what head coach Marcus Freeman has implemented as a part of the program. That’s a layer that was understood when making the hire.
BRADENTON, FL
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern releases its 2022 football schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern football now knows who they’ll be playing against in 2022. Tuesday the Georgia Southern Athletics Department and the Sun Belt Conference announced the Eagles’ 2022 football schedule. The 2022 schedule includes six home games and nine opponents that were selected for a bowl or postseason last year. The schedule […]
SAVANNAH, GA
247Sports

Georgia football freshman WR CJ Smith clocks in impressive speed in offseason workout

One of Georgia's late additions to the 2022 class appears to be showcasing exactly why he was brought into the fold. Freshman wide receiver Chandler Smith posted, via his personal Instagram account, a photo of the team's top speeds during its workout this week, and Smith came in at 22.2 miles per hour. For reference, a year ago saw redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo post a GPS time of 22.3 miles per hour and redshirt freshman wideout Arian Smith clock in at 21.9 miles per house. Smith ran had a 10.39-second time in the 100 meter-race in high school at 6-foot, 180 pounds. Ringo, considered the nation's No. 1 cornerback coming out of high school, came close to topping that during his prep days, with a 10.43-second 100 meter run at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. Georgia is hoping Chandler Smith can join Arian Smith in providing a vertical threat in the Dawgs' passing attack.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: George Pickens runs impressive 40-yard dash time

Former Georgia Bulldogs receiver George Pickens turned some heads with his 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine Thursday. Pickens ran an impressive 4.4 flat, giving teams in need of a speedy pass catcher reason to consider him in the upcoming draft. Pickens missed most of the regular season for...
NFL
DawgsDaily

NFL Falling Fast for Travon Walker, First Round Lock?

If you've been trying to find the one guy off Georgia's roster that had "NFL first-rounder" written all over him but never got the attention, aka a potential shocker to some who don't follow Georgia Football too closely, I.E. Eric Stokes in 2021 when the Packers took the former Georgia DB with the 29th overall pick, look no further than Travon Walker.
NFL
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
