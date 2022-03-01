Upon Further Review 2021: Defense vs Georgia

One of Georgia's late additions to the 2022 class appears to be showcasing exactly why he was brought into the fold. Freshman wide receiver Chandler Smith posted, via his personal Instagram account, a photo of the team's top speeds during its workout this week, and Smith came in at 22.2 miles per hour. For reference, a year ago saw redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo post a GPS time of 22.3 miles per hour and redshirt freshman wideout Arian Smith clock in at 21.9 miles per house. Smith ran had a 10.39-second time in the 100 meter-race in high school at 6-foot, 180 pounds. Ringo, considered the nation's No. 1 cornerback coming out of high school, came close to topping that during his prep days, with a 10.43-second 100 meter run at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. Georgia is hoping Chandler Smith can join Arian Smith in providing a vertical threat in the Dawgs' passing attack.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO