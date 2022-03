Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking Tottenham out of the FA Cup is a home quarter-final against Chelsea.Boro followed up their fourth-round penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United by deservedly beating Spurs 1-0 after extra time on Tuesday and will now face a third Premier League giant in the last eight.Chelsea beat Luton on Wednesday and make the long trip north looking to make it back to Wembley for the semi-finals, having been beaten in last season’s final.The draw for the quarter-finals of the #EmiratesFACup has been made!What game are you most excited for? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1uAvOTdRVF— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 3,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO