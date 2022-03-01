LG HU810PW laser projector review

Watch your favorite shows in a new light with the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projector. It utilizes a Laser Array Light Source and a 4K picture with up to 2,700 lumens of brightness in both color and white. Above all, it delivers incredible brightness, color accuracy, and detailed images. Moreover, this Epson projector adopts Precision Shift Glass Plate technology. This then refracts a 2,840 x 2,160 display and 8.29-million-pixel images for exceptional image clarity. This gadget also includes advanced video processing technology to handle real-time color, contrast, HDR, and resolution enhancement. As a result, it reproduces the source material in a lifelike manner. Finally, 3LCD technology uses 3 LCD chips to display 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame. This maintains excellent brightness without rainbowing issues.
