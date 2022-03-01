LG HU810PW laser projector review

Shopping for a cheap projector doesn't mean you have to sacrifice quality and features to fit your budget. There are plenty of affordable options out there for home projectors that have Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity for streaming movies, music, and shows as well as integrated batteries to make them great for entertainment on-the-go. And "cheap" doesn't mean you have to give up great image quality either. Many budget-friendly projectors have lamps that are capable of 1080p resolution, excellent contrast, and vivid color on top of having incredibly long lifespans so you can spend more time enjoying content with friends and family, and less time maintaining your projector. I've gathered up some of the best cheap projectors available from brands like ViewSonic, LG, and Epson, and I've broken down their features to help you find the best fit for your space, needs, and budget.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO