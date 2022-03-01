ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Beauty Industry Veteran Mike Indursky Launches ‘Responsible’ Skin Care Brand

beautypackaging.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Bliss, Burt’s Bees and L’Oreal, exec has created HEAR ME RAW, which he says is what skincare needs to be today. Transitioning from C-level ranks in charge...

www.beautypackaging.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Gwen Stefani launches a beauty brand

Gwen Stefani has launched a beauty brand. The 52-year-old pop star decided to create GXVE - which launches online on Thursday (03.02.2022) after a lifetime of being asked about what lipstick she uses. She said: "People have asked me my entire life, ‘What colour lipstick are you wearing? That was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Urban Skin Rx to Launch First Men’s Skin Care Collection

Urban Skin Rx is launching this month its first men’s collection, a new venture almost 20 years in the making. The line, launching exclusively at Target on March 6, is comprised of a daily exfoliating face wash and scrub, soothing moisturizer, toning pad and daily razor bump dark spot treatment, all formulated with a proprietary blend of niacinamide and aloe to soothe razor irritation, improve scarring caused by ingrown hairs and minimize discoloration. The full kit will launch on March 22 on the Urban Skin Rx website.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Cosmetics#Clean Skin#Veteran#L Oreal
BET

Pharrell Williams Talks Partnership With Adidas, Tiffany & Co., And New Product Launch With His Beauty Brand, Humanrace

Fans are going to be happy to know that Pharrell has some big things to drop this year. Adidas has partnered with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s Iovine and Young Academy and PENSOLE founder D’Wayne Edwards who came together in hopes of helping students who want to embrace their creativity and seek expanded possibilities for their future.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Ooh La La: Get Ready to Shop Chanel Skin-Care and Makeup Favorites at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty-lovers are in for a major (luxurious) treat now that Chanel Beauty is officially available online and in select locations. The iconic brand's latest skin-care, makeup, and fragrance line, N˚1 DE CHANEL, is readily available to shop, as are other Chanel Beauty favorites across the makeup, skin-care, and fragrance spectrum.
MAKEUP
bizjournals

Scarlett Johansson launches skin care line

Actor Scarlett Johansson and beauty and fashion executive Kate Foster Lengyel have launched a new minimalist skincare line called The Outset. The collection includes five products that the company says can be used as a standalone regimen or in conjunction with other skincare routines, as these formulas will not compete with other active ingredients.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
HuffingtonPost

The Best Skin Care Routine For Acne-Prone Skin, According To A Dermatologist

Whether you’ve been dealing with acne for years or have unexpectedly found yourself struggling with new breakouts, I feel your pain. Starting in my mid-30s, hormonal shifts caused my previously unblemished skin to suddenly freak out. After a lifetime of clear skin (including during my incredibly smug teenage years), it felt like a slap in the face. After all, battling both wrinkles and acne at the same time feels utterly unfair.
SKIN CARE
Greatist

A Skin Care Routine for Oily Skin That’s TikTok- and Derm-Approved

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Oily skin is a common skin concern that can give you that glow without the “up.” But the right skin care routine can help keep the grease at bay and prevent zits and blackheads.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Have oily skin? This is the skin care routine derms suggest

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SKIN CARE
cbs17

Give your skin a refresh with Trellis Beauty

We’re checking out a beauty trend that’s been around for centuries– face steaming! Learn all about the cleansing treatment available at Trellis Beauty’s one-of-a-kind facial steam bar – right here in The Triangle.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

Meet Namesake Skincare, the New Beauty Brand Caring for Melanin-Rich Skin

Black-owned brand Namesake Skincare enters the the beauty space with the intention of creating products that care for a wide range of skin textures and colors. Founded by Davlyn Mosley, a true skincare aficionado with firsthand experience and education from her mother, dermatologist Dr. Lynn McKinley-Grant, Namesake is innately embedded in medically sourced ingredients, passed down family skincare routines and knowledge.
SKIN CARE
WWD

Andrew Fitzsimons Launches Eponymous Beauty Brand With Maesa

Click here to read the full article. One of beauty’s hottest categories has a new, celebrity-approved entrant. Andrew Fitzsimons, celebrity hairstylist, is launching his namesake beauty brand, incubated by Maesa. With an initial offering of 27 products, all priced at $14 each, the brand has entered the U.K. and Ireland markets at Boots this week, going into all doors with Ulta Beauty in April, and a June launch in Germany at retailer Müller.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Fitzsimons didn’t comment on sales expectations for the range, but industry...
HAIR CARE
WWD

NuFace Is Taking 40% Off Skin Care Devices During Its Presidents’ Day Beauty Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are typicall known as some of the best shopping days to score beauty deals, Presidents’ Day beauty sales can be just as tempting to splurge with major savings. And if there’s one sale beauty lovers don’t want to miss this weekend, it’s this NuFace sale.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 This Presidents’ Day weekend, NuFace is...
SKIN CARE
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Says Her Plant-Based Beauty Line Is the “White T-Shirt of Skin Care”

Scarlett Johansson does not share her life with the world on social media. In this way, the actress hews to a pre-Instagram model of stardom, when celebrities were seen and heard in limited and intentional ways (read: when promoting a project). Johansson’s place in modern Hollywood, though, is evidenced by the launch of her new skin-care brand The Outset, as she joins a chorus of other celebrity beauty brands that seems to grow larger for consumers each season. The Outset is an eco-friendly, plant-based skincare line. Johansson’s co-founder and the brand’s CEO, Kate Foster Lengyel, was founder and CEO of SwearBy,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

How Three Sisters Launched Karité Skin Care Inspired by Their Childhood in Ghana

Click here to read the full article. In 2017, sisters Naana Boakye, Abena Slowe and Akua Okunseinde decided to launch their skin care line Karité, promoting products that include natural shea butter. The moisturizer was a large part of childhood in Ghana where the three sisters, now all based in the greater New York City area, are from. Together, the sisters bring their specialities to the table to create a cohesive and seamless family business.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas Boakye is a board-certified dermatologist,...
SKIN CARE
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy