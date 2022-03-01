ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ezra Furman Returns With New Single Point Me Toward The Real

By Jon Stickler
stereoboard.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEzra Furman is back with a new single. Point Me Toward The Real marks the first new solo material from Ezra since the release of her 2019 album, 'Twelve Nudes', and her EP of songs written for season 3 of the Netflix series Sex Education. Produced by John Congleton...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Tears for Fears returns with new album ‘The Tipping Point’

In 1985, this song, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” was a Top-10 hit for the British pop group Tears for Fears, and it was only the first of many. On MTV and on the radio, their music was inescapable. And now, 40 years and 30 million albums later, it’s unforgettable.
MUSIC
Billboard

Dominican Producer Xtassy, Of Famed Production Duo A&X, Dies at 37

Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
NYLON

Regina Spektor Returns With New Single “Becoming All Alone”

Regina Spektor isn’t for everyone, but the people for whom she’s for, she’s really for. Intoxicating at best, confusing at worst, Spektor leaves you hanging on to every word and every strange, bubbling vocalization of her twisted, macabre poetry that’s as equally fitting for a rom-com (looking at you, 500 Days of Summer) as it is for a funeral. Spektor is a capital-A Artist who over the course of the last two decades has released only seven albums of the anti-folk genre she’s come to define. Now, Spektor is announcing her eighth and latest album Home, before and after — her first in five years — which will release on June 24. Along with the announcement is the release of the single “Becoming All Alone,” a beautiful little gift about someone walking past bars and bodegas who talks to God — a surreal tale that strikes Spektor’s quintessential tone that’s as emotional as it is silly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

The Vaccines return with danceable new single ‘Thunder Fever’

The Vaccines have returned with their first new music of 2022 – listen to ‘Thunder Fever’ below. The new track follows the London band’s fifth album ‘Back In Love City’, which came out late last year. Discussing how ‘Thunder Fever’ came to be, Vaccines...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Damien Jurado – “What Happened To The Class Of ’65?”

The great veteran indie singer-songwriter Damien Jurado launched his own label Maraqopa Records last year with the release of his album The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania. He followed it with a single called “Take Your Time” last fall. Today he’s back with another new song, a bleary yet warm midtempo track called “What Happened To The Class Of ’65?” It’s strewn with evocative lyrics that leave just the right amount to the imagination, starting with this: “I was behind the camera/ I was in the commercial/ Dying fast without consent/ Standing where the building collapsed.” Hear it below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Furman
hotnewhiphop.com

Cochise Returns With New Single, "Do It Again"

Determined to become the next artist to blow up out of Florida, 23-year-old artist Cochise has returned with the release of his new single, "Do It Again." Continuing to buzz across the nation, the new video single highlights Cochise's fast raps over a mesmerizing beat. Produced by NonBruh and Paradyse, "Do It Again" is another record from Cochise that blurs genre barriers, offering a preview of what's to come later this year. It arrives following the rapper's tour with Aminé, supporting the Portland-based artist at sixteen different shows.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Education#Seattle#Music Hall#Standon Calling#Sun March
Billboard

5 Seconds of Summer Are a ‘Complete Mess’ on Anthemic Single: Watch

5 Seconds of Summer unveiled their ethereal new single “Complete Mess” on Wednesday (March 2) along with its accompanying music video. In the visual directed by Lauren Dunn, the Australian quartet wander through a desert in dapper monochromatic looks as lead singer Luke Hemmings, bassist Callum Hood and guitarist Michael Clifford trade off vocals on the verses. “Caught up in heaven but your heaven ain’t the same/ And I’ve never been a saint, have I?/ This evanescence always fleeting like a flame/ But I’m never one to change, am I?/ Call it a lesson when I feel you slide away/ And I’m missing out on half my life,” Hemmings croons as he stares down the camera wearing white eyeshadow and a goldenrod suit.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Blondie Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Blondie have announced more tour dates for 2022. The band will be joined by British punks the Damned for a run of shows this summer billed as the Against the Odds tour. It kicks off on Aug. 12 in Mashantucket, Conn., and runs through Aug. 27 in Chicago. A complete...
MUSIC
NME

LCD Soundsystem announce anniversary residency in London

LCD Soundsystem have announced details of a London residency this summer at the O2 Academy Brixton. It’s being held to celebrate the “platinum” 20th anniversary of the first time they performed live in London in 2002 at Arthur Baker’s ‘Return To New York’ and Erol Alkan‘s ‘Trash’ parties.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Guitar World Magazine

Pixies return with anthemic new single Human Crime

Alt-rock icons Pixies have unveiled Human Crime, their first new music in two years. Driven by raucous, crunchy guitar chords, Human Crime is as anthemic as Pixies have sounded in recent years, and finds Joey Santiago unleashing some classic singalong single-note lead lines in the track’s emotive middle eight.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Michael Schenker Group announce new album, Universal

The Michael Schenker Group have announced a new studio album, called Universal. Set for a May 27 release via Atomic Fire Records, Universal is the follow-up to the group's most recent album, 2021's Immortal. It was produced by Schenker and Michael Voss, who also worked on Immortal and the 2018 and 2019 Michael Schenker Fest albums Resurrection and Revelation.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy