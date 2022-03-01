Mahalia Lines Up Letter To Ur Ex UK And Ireland Tour For May

One person has been killed and a handful of others injured as Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and potentially record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland.Millions of people were urged to stay at home on Friday due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, while transport woes meant many were unable to travel.Both of the Met Office’s ultra-rare “red” weather warnings over the impact of extremely strong winds have now elapsed, but Eunice’s impact is expected to continue.A man in Co Wexford, Ireland, was killed...

