ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mahalia Lines Up Letter To Ur Ex UK And Ireland Tour For May

By Laura Johnson
stereoboard.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahalia has announced the Letter To Ur Ex Tour. The Leicester-born R&B singer will play shows in Dublin, Glasgow, Sheffield, Liverpool, Brighton, Cardiff and Oxford, before wrapping up the trek with a hometown show...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Limp Bizkit announce extra 2022 UK headline dates

Due to high demand, Limp Bizkit have announced two more UK headline shows for this September. The Florida legends – who will be finally bringing new material with them courtesy of the long-awaited Still Sucks – are set to perform a second date at London's O2 Academy Brixton on September 8, and have added a new stop in Birmingham on September 11. They'll be kicking things off with a sold-out night in the capital first, and then finishing up in Manchester.
MUSIC
NME

The Wombats announce new UK and Ireland tour dates

The Wombats have announced a new set of UK and Ireland tour dates for August and October. The gigs will follow on from the three-piece’s upcoming UK arena tour, which will take place in April in support of their recent album ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’. The...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Revolting moment solicitor, 37, injected food with his own blood as he strolled through a west London Sainsbury's Local - in a rampage which cost £500,000

This is the moment a solicitor injected food with his blood as he strolled through a Sainsbury's Local in west London during a rampage which cost £500,000. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, walked into three supermarkets carrying a bucketful of hypodermic needles before jabbing at random products on August 25 last year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Uk#Liverpool#Cardiff#Oxford#Leicester Compare Buy#Stereoboard Com
The Independent

‘I thought a bomb had gone off’: Birmingham shaken awake by earthquake

An earthquake rocked the Midlands and "shook" houses on Monday night, with residents saying the tremors felt like a "bomb going off".The quake struck at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and hit 7km (4.3 miles) northwest of Birmingham just before 10.30pm, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.Its epicentre was understood to be Andrew Road, on the Charlemont Estate, near West Bromwich, close to the M5 and M6 motorways.Tremors were felt Tipton, Stourbridge, Birmingham, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Wednesbury - among other areas - with users reporting “quite strong shakes” from inside their homes, according to the website Volcano...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

One dead and others injured as 120mph Storm Eunice batters UK and Ireland

One person has been killed and a handful of others injured as Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and potentially record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland.Millions of people were urged to stay at home on Friday due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, while transport woes meant many were unable to travel.Both of the Met Office’s ultra-rare “red” weather warnings over the impact of extremely strong winds have now elapsed, but Eunice’s impact is expected to continue.A man in Co Wexford, Ireland, was killed...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Suspect arrested in London over killing of Yahya Sharif in Birmingham

West Midlands Police said the 19-year-old man will be questioned over the death of Mr Sharif who was stabbed in the chest. A 19-year-old suspected of playing a key role in the murder of a Birmingham teenager has been arrested in London after a two-month manhunt. West Midlands Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

East Suffolk Council orders review after tenants overcharged since 2014

A council has referred itself to the housing ombudsman after it came to light it had been overcharging tenants. East Suffolk Council has admitted more than 700 council tenants might have overpaid rent for the past eight years. The error came to light after a review relating to the authority's...
POLITICS
BBC

Odsal stadium live music licence granted

Bradford Bulls' Odsal stadium has been given the go-ahead to host live music events. Promoter Events People Ltd announced four concerts planned for the ground in June and September, including one featuring the city's Gareth Gates. Bradford Council approved the application on the condition no licensable activity would take place...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Council for ‘most polluted borough’ urges London mayor to scrap new road tunnel plans

A London council has urged the mayor to scrap plans for a new road tunnel running through its borough, which has been called “the most polluted” in the country.Newham Council voted unanimously for Sadiq Khan to stop building the Silvertown Tunnel, saying this project was incompatible with its climate action and goals. Campaigners have estimated the tunnel - which would connect run under the Thames - would attract tens of thousands of vehicles a day into the south London borough and have raised concerns over how it would impact air quality. But Transport for London claims it will benefit...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Stephen Fry says those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past and regard it as 'woke' are being 'ignorant of history'

Stephen Fry has said that those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past are 'ignorant of history'. Speaking on the Distraction Pieces podcast hosted by actor Scroobius Pip, Mr Fry said protestors who topple monuments - like the one dedicated to slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol - are trying to 'highlight' history, not 'airbrush' it.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chaos for London commuters as Tube workers strike again

Commuters faced another day of travel chaos on Thursday because of a fresh strike by thousands of workers which crippled Tube services in London.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out for 24 hours in a deadlocked dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions, which led to most services being suspended for the second time this week.Picket lines were mounted outside Tube stations and the union said its members were solidly supporting the industrial action.A stoppage on Tuesday led to the Tube being suspended during the rush hour, with only a few services running later in the day.Disruption...
TRAFFIC
BBC

East of England Ambulance Service not fit for purpose says MP

An MP has told parliament an ambulance service is "not fit for purpose" amid claims elderly people had waited hours for ambulances after having falls. Speaking in the Commons, the Conservative MP for Southend West, Anna Firth, criticised the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST). She claimed the service...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy