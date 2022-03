Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick says he has his “opinion” on who should become the club’s permanent manager.Rangnick took charge of the club in November after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. United’s football director John Murtough has said a thorough process is underway to find a permanent replacement for Solskjaer so the club can start winning trophies again.However, Rangnick hasn’t been consulted on who should get the job.“So far, we’ve not spoken about that,” he told Sky Sports News. “Not with John Murtough or anyone else, we’ve not spoken about this topic over the last weeks and months since...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO