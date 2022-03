Oti Mabuse has announced her departure from Strictly Come Dancing after seven years on the BBC show. The professional dancer joined the Strictly family in 2015 and has the only pro to have won the show in consecutive years. The 31-year-old was crowned the winner of the 2019 series with Kelvin Fletcher before lifting the glitterball again in 2020 with Bill Bailey An official statement posted to the official Strictly Twitter account read: "Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO