Defining work/life balance - Everyone seems to throw this term around nowadays, Time Management Expert, Tarra Stubbins explained what it should truly mean - the most important part of work and life balance is maintaining your energy in a way that leaves you feeling fulfilled and engaged as a whole human and avoid mental exhaustion. It doesn't mean that you need to count how many hours your are at work at vs. how many hours you are at home. It also doesn't mean a trade off. It should mean the level of flexibility you feel you have between your work commitments and your life commitments. Click here for more information about Tarra.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO