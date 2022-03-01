ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Pandemic Is Impacting Grocery Shopping and Dining, Almost 2 Years In

KTEN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic has left its mark on society with fewer commutes, more Zoom meetings and less quiet time with kids constantly at home. It’s also caused money woes, with 42% of Americans reporting that they’ve cried over their financial situation during the pandemic. So how has...

www.kten.com

NBC Los Angeles

Walmart Says Shoppers Are on Alert as Grocery Bills Climb

Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said the retailer's own research shows consumers are paying attention to prices, even if they aren't trading down to cheaper brands or buying smaller packages. The big-box retailer said it has the same number of rollbacks, or temporary price reductions, as it did at...
Apartment Therapy

Renters Are Flocking to the Suburbs. Here Are the 6 Places They’re Moving To

The real estate market continues to be hot as 2022 kicks off. While it’s not surprising that high prices and low inventory continue to keep the dream of homeownership just out of reach for some, it is interesting to see exactly which towns are bringing in new renters in droves. According to RentCafé, the American suburbs gained 3.7 million renters between 2010 and 2019. Some of these towns owe their influx to low rents, while others seem to be a great place for finding work. Here are six of the towns that renters have been rushing to move to over the past 10 years.
Mashed

Whole Foods Employees Confirm What We Suspected All Along About Amazon

Amazon has affected the food industry in a big way since the tech mogul bought Whole Foods in 2017 (via Business Insider). Although the brand is a multibillion-dollar success, Amazon has come under intense scrutiny for how it measures worker productivity. In fact, The New York Times investigated how especially during the pandemic, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sought ways to get products to customers' hands in ways that were faster but often at the cost of workers. Bezos, reported the outlet, "pioneered new ways of mass-managing people through technology relying on a maze of systems that minimized human contact."
The Staten Island Advance

Costco Next: Big-box retailer expands ‘hidden’ membership benefit to offer more savings

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The perks of being a Costco member are many: The behemoth retail warehouse boasts a vast variety of bulk products, there’s enticing food samples at every turn -- and in one shopping trip you can pick up dinner, 82 rolls of toilet paper and a new jungle gym for your backyard. Plus who can refuse the $4.99 rotisserie chicken? But there’s one unspoken benefit that many shoppers don’t know about. And the unadvertised and seldom shared “Costco Next” might be one of the merchant’s best advantages yet.
MarketWatch

Walmart hosting a 'Black Friday-like' shopping event on Thursday for Walmart+ members

Walmart Inc. WMT, -1.43% has announced plans to host a shopping event on Thursday exclusively for Walmart+ members. Starting at noon ET, Walmart+ shoppers will get up to 40% off on a range of products, including gaming consoles like the XBox X and PlayStation 5. "The shopping event builds on the retailer's members-only experience during Black Friday, when Walmart+ members could shop all the great deals before anyone else," the company said in the announcement. Walmart+ costs $98 annually, or $12.95 per month, and offers members unlimited delivery service at no extra charge, savings and promotions and more. Walmart said on its earnings call last week that it is increasing capacity for delivery and pickup for Walmart+, but declined to share the number of subscribers. Walmart stock has slipped 0.5% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
WTRF- 7News

Target to pay workers with $24 an hour

Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with […]
RETAIL
Mashed

Amazon Is Reportedly Transferring Its Shoppers To Whole Foods And Reddit Is Confused

The subreddit dedicated to Amazon employees making Whole Foods grocery deliveries has fallen into debate over the course of the last week. Why? Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, has decided to transition its "Shopper" positions to serve under the Whole Foods brand by the end of 2022, reads a screenshot of an alleged company announcement shared on Reddit. "Closer to summer, Amazon Shoppers will have the opportunity to join the Whole Foods Market team as Shoppers and Team Members," the statement reads. The user who posted the screenshot asked their fellow Amazon workers whether or not they would take advantage of the offer.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Outsider.com

Here’s Why Walmart Is Rolling Back Prices for More Products

Despite current inflation concerns in the U.S., here is why retailer Walmart is anticipating more ‘rollbacks’ on various items in its stores. According to CNN, Walmart had more products on rollbacks last quarter compared to the previous quarter. The company is planning to add rollbacks to highlight “value prices” for its customers. The company’s CEO, Doug McMillion revealed in a post-earnings conference call with analysts more details about the decision. “We use rollbacks to communicate not only the reality of prices are coming down at some places, but the emotion or perception we want customers to have about us.”
BUSINESS
Miami Herald

Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

The retail industry has been consumed by the idea of ordering a product in the morning and getting it at work or home in the afternoon because that could destroy one of the last advantages of the local mom and pop stores– urgency. Retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get...
RETAIL
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says You Should Rent Instead of Buy in These 4 Situations

Becoming a homeowner may not be the right choice for everyone. Buying a home can help you build wealth. Purchasing a home can also be an expensive mistake in some circumstances. Personal finance expert Suze Orman has shared some advice on when it makes sense to rent and delay homeownership.
HOUSE RENT
pymnts

Grocery Roundup: Walmart Takes on Instacart With New Tech Partnership

Walmart’s white-label delivery service is turning its focus toward small- to medium-sized grocery retailers. The retail giant announced in a Wednesday (Feb. 23) press release a partnership with Cognetry Labs, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, end-to-end eCommerce software provider for grocers, to create a turnkey solution for mid-sized and independent grocers to run digital delivery businesses, including access to Walmart’s delivery network.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Tacoma News Tribune

Costco took meat supervisor’s ‘secret invention’ but never paid him for it, GA suit says

A Costco employee in Georgia said he got got nothing in return after he gave the big-box retailer a “secret invention” that helped save hundreds of thousands of dollars. Company officers at Costco Wholesale Corp. went back on their word to provide Ronald McLeod with money and other benefits if the invention — an automated meat ordering system — proved successful, according to a lawsuit moved to federal court this week.
RETAIL
pymnts

Amazon to Shutter Physical Bookstores, Focus on Grocery Opportunities

Amazon will be closing its physical bookstores, including “Amazon 4-Star” locations and mall pop-up locations, narrowing its brick-and-mortar locations to focus on groceries, Bloomberg wrote Wednesday (March 2). The company said it wants to look more at its “Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go and Amazon Style...
BOSTON, MA

