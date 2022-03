ZZ Top is coming to the amphitheater at Las Colonias Park on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and we have your chance to win tickets before they go on sale. It was just announced today that ZZ Top will be playing Las Colonias Amphitheater this year. The concert will be at the amphitheater located at 925 Struthers Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501 on June 14, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. MST at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park's website.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO