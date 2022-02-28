Tips for teaching kids empathy

Click here to read the full article. From the moment I had my daughters I knew I was going to handle this whole parenting thing differently than I had been raised. Don’t get me wrong; I don’t cast judgment on anyone’s parenting style. Mine just happens to be more gentle than most. As a child, I remember being afraid to fail. Not necessarily because of a punishment that would follow, but mostly because I didn’t want to be a disappointment to my parents. Now, of course, they didn’t come straight out and say, “Holly, you’re a disappointment.” But it was the...

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO