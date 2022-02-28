ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

House Republicans highlight success of LOFT

pdjnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it enters its third year and second legislative session, the Legislative Office...

www.pdjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Sen. Mitch McConnell denounces censure of 2 House Republicans; Rep. Kevin McCarthy dodges the question

WASHINGTON — Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said it was “not the job” of the Republican National Committee to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the House investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which he described as a “violent insurrection” in contrast to the party’s resolution characterizing it as “legitimate political discourse.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#House Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
International Business Times

Top U.S. House Republican Endorses Cheney Challenger In Party Primary

U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday endorsed a primary challenger to Republican Representative Liz Cheney, a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump. McCarthy, who represents California, said in a statement he will back Harriet Hageman in the Republican primary in Wyoming set for August. The move comes...
WYOMING STATE
International Business Times

U.S. Senate Republicans Split Over 'Rescue America' Plan

The top Senate Republican and the architect of the party caucus's campaign strategy were at odds on Tuesday over a controversial legislative plan intended to tell voters what to expect if Republicans capture control of the chamber in the November midterm elections. The 11-point "Rescue America" plan proposed by Senator...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

How the left could win even if Democrats lose

House progressives see a route to expanding their power over the next year, even though they're being accused of dragging down other Democrats by pushing the party's image too far left, Axios has learned. Why it matters: If Democrats lose their majority in the midterms, a strengthened left could emerge...
U.S. POLITICS
The Center Square

Illinois House speaker sued after Republican lawmakers ejected for not wearing masks

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ House speaker faces a lawsuit after Democrats voted to eject nine members who refused to follow the chamber’s mask rule. After three days of debate about the House rules requiring masks, temperature checks and social distancing, state Rep. Lakesia Collins, D-Chicago, motioned to eject members that weren’t wearing masks per the House rules.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois House votes to remove nine Republicans for refusing to wear masks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House voted Thursday to remove nine Republican representatives, including Rep. Joe Sosnowski (Rockford) and Rep. Andrew Chesney (Freeport) for refusing to wear masks for three straight days. The House passed rules requiring all members to wear a mask in session unless they were eating, drinking or speaking into the […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy