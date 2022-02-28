House Republicans highlight success of LOFT

WASHINGTON — Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said it was “not the job” of the Republican National Committee to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the House investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which he described as a “violent insurrection” in contrast to the party’s resolution characterizing it as “legitimate political discourse.”
Shahid Buttar has unsuccessfully challenged Pelosi twice before. This time, he thinks widespread anger over her statements in support of lawmakers' stock-trading activities will give him an edge in the 2022 elections.
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming called out two members of her conference who spoke at an event organized by White nationalist Nick Fuentes. “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling,” Cheney tweeted Saturday.
House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has endorsed Congresswoman Liz Cheney's primary challenger in Wyoming, trial attorney Harriet Hageman. In a statement confirming the endorsement, first shared with The Federalist, McCarthy praised Hageman's ties to Wyoming. "The most successful Representatives in Congress focus on the needs of their constituents, and...
U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday endorsed a primary challenger to Republican Representative Liz Cheney, a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump. McCarthy, who represents California, said in a statement he will back Harriet Hageman in the Republican primary in Wyoming set for August. The move comes...
The White House is eager for the China legislation to reach Biden’s desk before his State of the Union, but lawmakers must first reconcile a bipartisan Senate package with a House bill full of Democratic priorities.
Steny Hoyer has pushed the Capitol Police Board to ban them in the Capitol complex. The gun show: Rep. Lauren Boebert is leading more than two dozen House Republicans in urging Capitol security chiefs to resist a Democratic-led push to tighten firearms regulations on Capitol grounds. In a new letter,...
The top Senate Republican and the architect of the party caucus's campaign strategy were at odds on Tuesday over a controversial legislative plan intended to tell voters what to expect if Republicans capture control of the chamber in the November midterm elections. The 11-point "Rescue America" plan proposed by Senator...
Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida announced Monday that he will not run for re-election this November, becoming the 31st House Democrat to decline to contest their seat in the midterm elections. In a statement, Deutch said he was leaving politics to become the CEO of the American Jewish Committee and...
House progressives see a route to expanding their power over the next year, even though they're being accused of dragging down other Democrats by pushing the party's image too far left, Axios has learned. Why it matters: If Democrats lose their majority in the midterms, a strengthened left could emerge...
SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois House voted to remove nine Republican members from the House floor Thursday afternoon for their refusal to comply with face covering requirements, delaying the start of the legislative session for the third straight day. In a 66-39 vote, Democrats voted to remove GOP Reps. Joe Sosnowski...
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ House speaker faces a lawsuit after Democrats voted to eject nine members who refused to follow the chamber’s mask rule. After three days of debate about the House rules requiring masks, temperature checks and social distancing, state Rep. Lakesia Collins, D-Chicago, motioned to eject members that weren’t wearing masks per the House rules.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House voted Thursday to remove nine Republican representatives, including Rep. Joe Sosnowski (Rockford) and Rep. Andrew Chesney (Freeport) for refusing to wear masks for three straight days. The House passed rules requiring all members to wear a mask in session unless they were eating, drinking or speaking into the […]
Comments / 0