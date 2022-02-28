Tuesday, March 1 is National..... Pig Day

Everyone likes to say that their family dog stands out above all others, and the Drummonds are no exception. Ree Drummond recently shared a cute Instagram video of her daily ranch walk with the dogs, which revealed a bit about one pup that's her true ride-or-die: Lucy, the Labrador retriever, stays close to Ree as she walks in the light of a beautiful Oklahoma sunset. "The other dogs are several paces ahead, flopping around and running to and fro," Ree said on Instagram. "But Lucy never ever leaves my side."
Comments / 0