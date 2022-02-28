What Type Of Faucets Are Best For The Kitchen?

Using a rice cooker is a magical, life-changing experience—particularly for anyone who's spent hours scraping burnt rice from the bottom of a traditional pot or wok. No, thank you. 😅 With these genius devices, you're treated to perfectly cooked, just-fluffy-enough rice every single time. And yes, the clean-up on most models is much easier, too, thanks to nonstick, dishwasher-safe inner pots. So, what would stop anyone from purchasing one, you ask? The size, that's what! Like the best blenders and air fryers on the market, many of these nifty machines are pretty large. If you're running low on countertop space, you'd be hard-pressed to find a suitable spot for them.

