Sen. Jim Inhofe announces retirement

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Jim Inhofe is sending a letter to the Honorable Brian Bingman, Oklahoma Secretary of State,...

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Sen. Inhofe announces retirement, MSSU professor weighs in on the crisis in Ukraine, and a SEK church raises funds for T&D Donkey Rescue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma’s U.S Senator, announced that he will step down before his six-year term is up. The 87-year-old senator is the ranking republican on the Senate Armed Services committee. He announced his decision Friday. The senator says he decided a few weeks ago to resign so he can spend time with his wife, Kay. Inhofe has held the seat since 1994, and his departure will trigger a special election for his replacement. Inhofe endorsed his chief of staff, Luke Holland, as his replacement. Holland says Inhofe did not attend a press event because the senator has “a mild case of covid”. Find out how Inhofe’s resignation is shaking up GOP politics.
JOPLIN, MO
Oklahoma State
Brian Bingman
Jim Inhofe
