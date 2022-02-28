Sen. Jim Inhofe announces retirement

Here's the latest: It was an uncharacteristically busy fly-in Monday night for the Senate. Let's catch you up on what went down. Postal reform: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) objected to making technical changes — necessary due to a clerical issue in the House — that would allow the Senate to pass the bill this week. He said he wished it went through committee first. But remember that 120 House Republicans backed it last week. "Even though this will delay the bill, we will pass it," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "We will have to just go through this elaborate process with the old-fashioned and often discredited rules of the Senate that the senator from Florida's employing."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO