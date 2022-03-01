ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Had Hernia Surgery? You May Need Another

HealthDay
HealthDay
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1mzz_0eSWqryA00

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you've had hernia repair surgery and you think you've solved your medical issue for good, you might be wrong.

A hernia occurs when an internal organ pushes through a weak region of muscle or tissue, often creating a noticeable bulge. Hernias typically do not improve without surgery. Left untreated, a hernia can cause severe complications, including cutting off blood flow to surrounding tissue.

A new study found that about 1 in 6 (15%) of older Americans who'd had hernia repair surgery required repeat surgery less than 10 years later, which is just a slight improvement from the 1990s, when the rate was about 1 in 5.

"After a patient has had surgery to fix their hernia, it can be devastating for that hernia to come back, especially if it means more surgery," said study first author Dr. Ryan Howard, a general surgery resident at Michigan Medicine-University of Michigan.

"We conducted this study to understand how often this was happening," Howard said in a university news release.

The research involved more than 175,000 patients on Medicare who had hernia repair surgery between 2007 and 2018. Those who had minimally invasive procedures were more likely to need follow-up operations than those who had open surgeries, the researchers found.

The study also showed that patients who had surgery for umbilical hernias -- which are small and located near the belly button -- were less likely to require a second operation than those who had surgery for ventral or incisional hernias, which tend to be larger, can occur anywhere on the abdomen and often involve more complex repairs.

Since not all patients whose hernia returns after surgery undergo a second operation, hernias likely recur even more frequently than the study showed, according to the authors.

The study was published March 1 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

More information

For more on hernias, see the American Academy of Family Physicians.

SOURCE: Michigan Medicine, news release, March 1, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

More than one surgery is common for hernia patients

About one in six older Americans who'd undergone an operation to repair a hernia had repeat hernia surgery less than 10 years later, Michigan Medicine research found. These rates have barely improved since the 1990s, when similar data revealed that about one in five patients underwent at least two surgeries to address the problem.
HEALTH
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Healthline

Do You Need a Booster Shot If You’re Vaccinated and Have Had COVID-19?

Experts recommend that people who are vaccinated and have had COVID-19 should still get a booster shot. They say that because a booster shot can provide a stronger immunity response than the natural immunity from a COVID-19 infection. They encourage people who’ve had the disease to get their booster shot...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
Mic

Actually, you might not need another booster

Every COVID mutation has prompted new waves of anxiety about when we should get our next boosters. Omicron has been particularly scary because messaging about whether the current boosters will protect us has been so confusing. But health experts have been saying for months that a variant-specific booster probably isn’t necessary, and now new studies suggest that the boosters we already have may protect us for longer than we thought.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Howard
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumour after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Surgery#Hernia Repair#Medicare#Healthday News#Americans
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Unexpected Element in the Aging Process Discovered

VUB professor Ann Massie and her research group Neuro-Aging & Viro-Immunotherapy have published a surprising finding in an article in the leading journal Molecular Psychiatry. They have discovered a strategy that results in prolonged life expectancy and counteracts memory loss during the aging process. Professor Ann Massie: "According to figures...
SCIENCE
iheart.com

CDC Director: We Were Too Optimistic About Vaccine.

Now that the pandemic is over because we decided it was, not the government, some in positions of leadership are looking back into the past two years for lessons. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appears to be one of those. 'Science is grey,' she says, adding, 'science is not always immediate...
SCIENCE
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy