ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temps to vary; an active, moisture-laden pattern ahead for the Heartland

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemps to vary; an active, moisture-laden pattern ahead for the Heartland. Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Pleasant weekend ahead as warming pattern begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After Thursday’s snowfall, it didn’t seem like much but it packed a punch when it comes to the snowfall we’ve seen this season. Any snow that is currently on our grounds will not last long as our temperatures will return to above freezing starting this weekend. Plus if you’re looking for any snow or rain, you will have to wait some time for that.
ROCKFORD, IL
KAAL-TV

Our Pattern Gets Even More Active By Friday

We will have daily chances for flurries/sprinkles Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday. Wednesday & Thursday's mix chance will try to get into our local area, but right now that chance looks best just to our north. Friday afternoon - early Sunday morning will see a stronger storm system move through the Upper Midwest. It is still a bit too early on the specific details for this storm, however, the way it sits now, the long range models are putting our area in the warmer side of things. And remember, temperatures determine which precipitation type an area will see, meaning we are looking at rain, & possibly sleet/freezing rain Friday into Saturday, with the mix turning to very light snow briefly Saturday night - Sunday morning behind the system as it departs the region. It is certainly a storm to keep tabs on, as the weekend travel looks to see some impacts out of it. And a side note, we'll take what snow/moisture we can get! We are down nearly a foot from our season-to-date snowfall as of March 1!
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

Active Weather Pattern

Accumulating snow will track across the region Friday night and through Saturday, causing difficult travel conditions. Light snow showers will linger into Sunday, before becoming warmer and drier on Monday. Then get ready, because our next chance for accumulating snow will arrive Tuesday. Snowfall from this system could be more significant.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Coast#Gulf Coast#Laden#Lake Huron#Heartland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC6.com

Quiet Week Ahead, Gradual Moderation With Temps

Tonight, clear early, a few clouds late and cold. Low temperatures 10° (North) to 20° (South). Tuesday, morning sun, afternoon clouds. Around 40°. Tuesday night, a quick hit of rain showers between 6 pm and midnight. Mid-30s. Wednesday, sunny. Low to mid 40s. Wednesday night, a few...
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

Flooded roads in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Heartland transportation departments are reporting more flooded roads on Tuesday, February 22. Heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning added to already saturated soil from heavy rains last week has caused more flooding throughout the Heartland, especially in low-lying areas. Drivers encountering water over a roadway are urged to turn...
TRAFFIC
KFVS12

PHOTOS: Icy conditions in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Sleet and freezing rain hit the Heartland off and on Wednesday through Thursday, February 23-24. It left many tree limbs heavy and dangerous driving conditions. You can send us your weather photos and videos below. They may be used on-air and online.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Fantastic weekend ahead with warming temps, but tracking next weather maker

Beautiful weather is expected today and into the weekend as high pressure builds in. Saturday will feature highs mainly in the mid to upper 30s with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will feature highs in the 30s and 40s, however the trend has been for more cloud cover area wide. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits and 10s.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Week ahead: Temps could hit 60 before snow chances return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday night will be a breezy and much warmer than Saturday night across central Indiana, and lows Monday morning will be in the 30s. Highs on Monday afternoon again will climb into the 50s along with increasing cloud cover. Rain and a few thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy