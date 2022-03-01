Skew: Non-linear audio reverser effect plugin for Mac and Windows

A long-standing theoretical prediction is that in clean, nodal unconventional superconductors the magnetic penetration depth Î», at zero temperature, varies linearly with magnetic field. This non-linear Meissner effect is an equally important manifestation of the nodal state as the well studied linear-in-T dependence of Î», but has never been convincingly experimentally observed. Here we present measurements of the nodal superconductors CeCoIn5 and LaFePO which clearly show this non-linear Meissner effect. We further show how the effect of a small dc magnetic field on Î»(T) can be used to distinguish gap nodes from non-nodal deep gap minima. Our measurements of KFe2As2 suggest that this material has such a non-nodal state.

