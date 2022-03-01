ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Hating on Web3?

Web3 has become the Donald Trump of technology. Which means everyone wants to criticize it and earn a slice of Internet fame. This article isn't a technical breakdown of common Web3 criticisms. Instead, it's a broad investigation into the personalities and motives of those fueling the backslash against the idea of...

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

