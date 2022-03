Startups are all about launching new business ideas and seeing them grow over the years. But for many new entrepreneurs, especially in developing nations, the dream is short-lived. They end up abandoning their ideas and become wadge earners or offer their professional services to a successful company New businesses do not grow much in such nations because of the lack of a startup ecosystem to support aspirant entrepreneurs. The ecosystem is about putting in place the much-needed infrastructure and resources for healthy startup growth. It includes providing financial support, platforms to share ideas, and mentor developments.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO