CBRE appoints new Asia Pacific head of advisory & transaction services

By Released
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBRE has appointed Luke Moffat as regional managing director, head of advisory & transaction services, Asia Pacific. Moffat succeeds Manish Kashyap, who has taken on a senior...

Benzinga

Renovare Acquires Harp Renewables For $20M

Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ: RENO) has agreed to purchase Harp Renewables and its affiliate, Harp Electric Engineering, for $20 million, comprised of $15 million in stock and $5 million in cash. Harp, based in Ireland, provides thermophilic aerobic digestion and waste treatment solutions. Harp manufactures and sells bio-digesters that convert...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Reliance to invest Rs 1670 crore for electronics manufacture hub in Chennai

Reliance Industries, through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), is set to invest Rs 1670 crore ($221 million) to create a joint venture with the US manufacturing company Sanmina Corp for making electronic products in Chennai. The joint venture will create a world-class electronic manufacturing hub in India,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Herald

Toyota restarting Japan plants after malware hits supplier

TOKYO -- Toyota plans to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier. The supplier, Kojima Industries Corp., said Tuesday it had found a virus in its computer server. Details were under investigation, it said.
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

ATR Commits To Sustainable Asia Pacific Regional Mobility

ATR yesterday reaffirmed its determination to provide sustainable yet affordable regional mobility for its network. The declaration was made at the Singapore Airshow, where the European aircraft manufacturer highlighted its commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. A core market. Asia-Pacific accounts for over 40% of ATR's deliveries. Due to this strong...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts.com

China Nears Fully Cashless Economy

China has taken two steps closer to a fully cashless economy after two small private Chinese banks announced last month that they would end services related to bank notes and coins, according to a South China Morning Post report Friday (Feb. 4). Beijing-based Zhongguancun Bank will end cash services, including...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Tata Elxsi sets up innovation centre in Bengaluru for EVs

As push for electric Vehicles (EVs) adoption in India gains steam, so have activities for ecosystem research and development. Design and technology services company Tata Elxsi and Japanese advanced semiconductor solutions provider Renesas Electronics Corporation have announced a collaboration for a design centre in Bengaluru for electric vehicles. Two-wheelers and light EVs will become the starting point for the two companies before moving to four-wheelers in the future.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Indonesian agritech AgriAku reaps $6M in pre-Series A funding

AgriAku, a Jakarta-based B2B marketplace for farmers, announced today it has raised a pre-Series A of $6 million. The round was led by Go-Ventures, with participation from MDI Arise, MDI Centauri, Mercy Corps Social Venture Fund and angel investors. The funding will be used on hiring and increasing AgriAku’s market penetration.
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

TrueCircle scoops $5.5M to use AI to drive recycling efficiency

So far the startup has its tech up and running in eight UK waste sorting facilities but is ramping up quickly, with more launches coming in Q2 — when it will be expanding internationally into Europe and the US. It tells TechCrunch it’s shooting to have some 30-40 customers...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia's Macquarie to launch offshore wind energy business

(Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group’s green investment unit said on Thursday it would launch an offshore wind energy business, with operations set to start in April. The new business, Corio Generation, will be part of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) and will have a global project pipeline...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Invest NI chief insists there is no crisis at business support body

There is no crisis at Invest NI, the interim chief executive of the body has insisted.Stormont’s business development agency has suspended fresh offers of financial support to investors amid Budget uncertainty.It has also seen the resignation of a number of members of staff.Giving evidence to the Stormont Economy Committee, Mel Chittock said Invest NI had received an indicative Budget allocation for 2022 in recent days.However he said that did not mean it was “business as usual”.Mr Chittock said the decision was taken to pause offers “because it would be irresponsible for us to commit on projects we have not had...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Strawcture Eco Raises $375,000 In Seed Funding Round Led By Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations And Brigade REAP

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sustainable construction startup, Strawcture Eco, on Thursday announced to have raised $375,000 in seed round led by Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations and Brigade REAP. The investment round also saw participation from Rahul Talwar and HNIs. “We are a building...
ADVOCACY
BBC

John Lawrie Metals bought by steel giant ArcelorMittal

Aberdeen-based metal recycling business John Lawrie Metals has been bought by steel giant ArcelorMittal for an undisclosed sum. ArcelorMittal said it had acquired the Scottish firm as part of a drive to increase the use of scrap steel to lower CO2 emissions from steelmaking. John Lawrie will continue to be...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

How Conventional Cotton Can Organically Meet Consumer Desires

Click here to read the full article. At a time when the world seems to be focused on sustainability, consumers have differing ideas on terms that describe different types of cotton and what “organic cotton” actually means. In general, consumers have a high opinion of all cotton and cotton-rich apparel. Conventional cotton represents 99 percent of the cotton apparel available at retail, while organic cotton constitutes less than one percent. Therefore, to meet market needs, many brands and retailers can turn to conventionally grown cotton when looking for a natural and sustainable fiber, especially when they realize the distinction between organic...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Neste says to become first global renewable fuels producer

HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste (NESTE.HE) said on Tuesday its billion-dollar investment in a joint venture with U.S.-based oil company Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) would make it the world's first and only renewable fuels maker with global capacity. Marathon Petroleum and Neste announced on Tuesday they would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Home Textiles Firm Standard Fiber Launches New Carbon Offset Initiative

Click here to read the full article. Standard Fiber is also embarking on a circularity plan, collaborating with hotel and healthcare operators to develop second life channels. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalQVC Owner Says Q4 Port Delays Stretched to 45 DaysHigg and Apparel Impact Institute Partner on Carbon Reduction PlanBy Land, Sea and Air, DHL Tackling Carbon Emissions ReductionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
