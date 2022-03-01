CBRE appoints new Asia Pacific head of advisory & transaction services

There is no crisis at Invest NI, the interim chief executive of the body has insisted.Stormont’s business development agency has suspended fresh offers of financial support to investors amid Budget uncertainty.It has also seen the resignation of a number of members of staff.Giving evidence to the Stormont Economy Committee, Mel Chittock said Invest NI had received an indicative Budget allocation for 2022 in recent days.However he said that did not mean it was “business as usual”.Mr Chittock said the decision was taken to pause offers “because it would be irresponsible for us to commit on projects we have not had...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO