MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the Major League Baseball lockout continues, there’s concern among fans and businesses about losing games. A number of downtown Minneapolis bars and restaurants rely on Twins home games. The lockout is the latest curveball thrown throughout two years of uncertainty. In 2020, COVID-19 delayed the season for months, hurting businesses. Then last year, some of the same concerns emerged when the season started. Normally by now the Twins would be holding spring training games in sunny Florida, but many of those games have already been canceled, along with the first two series of the regular season, because baseball owners...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO