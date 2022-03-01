ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

SARS-CoV-2 has bounced between humans and animals

By Katherine Unger Baillie-Penn
Futurity
 2 days ago

Recent research underscores that SARS-CoV-2 has jumped repeatedly between species during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Denmark culled millions of mink to quell a source of zoonotic COVID-19 transmission, the passage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus between humans and animals. Last year, zoo animals including lions, tigers, and gorillas got sick with...

www.futurity.org

Waning of SARS-CoV-2 booster viral-load reduction effectiveness

The BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to reduce viral load of breakthrough infections (BTIs), an important factor affecting infectiousness. This viral-load protective effect has been waning with time post the second vaccine and later restored with a booster shot. It is currently unclear though for how long this regained effectiveness lasts. Analyzing Ct values of SARS-CoV-2 qRT-PCR tests of over 22,000 infections during a Delta-variant-dominant period in Israel, we find that this viral-load reduction effectiveness significantly declines within months post the booster dose. Adjusting for age, sex and calendric date, Ct values of RdRp gene initially increases by 2.7 [CI: 2.3-3.0] relative to unvaccinated in the first month post the booster dose, yet then decays to a difference of 1.3 [CI: 0.7-1.9] in the second month and becomes small and insignificant in the third to fourth months. The rate and magnitude of this post-booster decline in viral-load reduction effectiveness mirror those observed post the second vaccine. These results suggest rapid waning of the booster's effectiveness in reducing infectiousness, possibly affecting community-level spread of the virus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An engineered bispecific human monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2

The global severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic requires effective therapies against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and neutralizing antibodies are a promising therapy. A noncompeting pair of human neutralizing antibodies (B38 and H4) blocking SARS-CoV-2 binding to its receptor, ACE2, have been described previously. Here, we develop bsAb15, a bispecific monoclonal antibody (bsAb) based on B38 and H4. bsAb15 has greater neutralizing efficiency than these parental antibodies, results in less selective pressure and retains neutralizing ability to most SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (with more potent neutralizing activity against the Delta variant). We also selected for escape mutants of the two parental mAbs, a mAb cocktail and bsAb15, demonstrating that bsAb15 can efficiently neutralize all single-mAb escape mutants. Furthermore, prophylactic and therapeutic application of bsAb15 reduced the viral titer in infected nonhuman primates and human ACE2 transgenic mice. Therefore, this bsAb is a feasible and effective strategy to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Futurity

Closing syringe programs will lead to more HIV infections

Using a simulation modeling approach, researchers estimate that closing syringe services programs, even for one year, will cause cases of HIV to rise. Syringe services programs—sites where people who use drugs can access sterile syringes and dispose of injection equipment—often face political backlash. But the new study shows the effectiveness of these programs in both curbing HIV transmission among people who use drugs and preventing future outbreaks.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

After Generations of Inbreeding, Genetic Variation in Scandinavia Wolves Eliminated

For years, researchers have been delving deep into the genetic origins of the Scandinavian gray wolves. They discovered that between 10% and 25% of the actual genetic variation are lost after five generations of inbreeding. Effects of Inbreeding on Scandinavia Wolves. It's well known that inbreeding is bad for animals...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Smithonian

Why Early Humans Built Fires in the Center of Lazaret Cave

Some 170,000 years ago, early humans in what is now southeastern France positioned their hearths strategically to minimize the amount of smoke that filled their cave dwellings. Continued for tens of thousands of years, reports Ruth Schuster for Haaretz, the practice seemingly points to prehistoric hominins’ capacity for spatial planning.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Dog vision: How do dogs see the world?

Dog vision is very different from human vision. Dogs see the world in fewer hues than we do, but this doesn't mean our canine companions are completely colorblind. But even if dogs' visual worlds are not as clear or as colorful as ours, their ability to see motion is superior.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Since I was diagnosed with motor neurone disease I have been fighting for healthcare for all in the US. I hope you will join me

Six years ago, I was a healthy, 32-year-old lawyer at the peak of my career fighting for economic and racial justice. My wife, Rachael, and I had just brought our chubby, happy newborn home to Santa Barbara, California. We could see decades of happiness stretching out before us. And then overnight, I was handed a death sentence. I was diagnosed with motor neurone disease, which we call ALS in the US, a fatal neurological illness that destroys the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement. I was told I had three to four years left to live.
ADVOCACY
Nature.com

Towards SARS-CoV-2 serotypes?

The magnitude of immune evasion of Omicron raises the question whether it should be considered as a distinct SARS-CoV-2 serotype. Here, we discuss lines of evidence in support or against the concept of SARS-CoV-2 serotypes, and the implications of this classification. A serotype is defined as a variation within a...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A pan-sarbecovirus vaccine induces highly potent and durable neutralizing antibody responses in non-human primates against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. WHO. https://www.who.int/news/item/26-11-2021-classification-of-omicron-(b.1.1.529)-sars-cov-2-variant-of-concern (2021). CarreÃ±o, J. M. et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-021-03846-z (2022)....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science News

Fossils show a crocodile ancestor dined on a young dinosaur

For the first time, scientists have found indisputable evidence that an ancient crocodile ancestor chowed down on a dinosaur. Preserved within a fossilized crocodyliform, a member of a newfound species dubbed Confractosuchus sauroktonos, are the partially digested remains of a juvenile bipedal ornithopod, paleontologist Matt White of the University of New England in Australia and colleagues report February 10 in Gondwana Research.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

New research suggests way to turn SARS-CoV-2 against itself

Scientists have discovered a possible new way to fight COVID-19 by turning part of SARS-CoV-2 against itself. This new strategy shows promise in mice and in human cells in a lab dish, according to the team led by researchers from the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital.
SCIENCE
The Press

Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection Seems to Be Less Common

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Completely asymptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection seems to be less common than has been reported, according to a study published online Feb. 14 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Emilie Goguet, Ph.D., from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences...
BETHESDA, MD
The Press

Children, Adults Can Transmit SARS-CoV-2 to Household Contacts

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adults within a household can transmit and are susceptible to infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online Feb. 23 in Pediatrics. Huong Q. McLean, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in...
NASHVILLE, TN
KXLY

Vaccination Ups Infection-Acquired Immunity Against SARS-CoV-2

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Two doses of BNT162b2 vaccine are associated with high short-term protection against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, which wanes after six months, while immunity remains high for those with infection-acquired immunity boosted with vaccination, according to a study published online Feb. 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Breath Test Detects Traces of SARS-CoV-2

Traces of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be detected in microscopically small fluid droplets exhaled during a very short time span. This is the finding of a new study from the University of Gothenburg. The measurement was carried out primarily with an advanced research instrument developed by the publishing research team.
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Triple threat: experts say speedy ‘Queen’ T-Rex was one of three separate species of tyrannosaur

For 2.4 million years, Tyrannosaurus Rex was the undisputed king of the Cretaceous. Now, it turns out, he had a queen…and a fearsome grandfather. Palaeontologists have proposed that there were actually three types of tyrannosaurs, including a swift and slender species called ‘Tyrannosaurus Regina’ and a chunky-legged ancestor, dubbed ‘Tyrannosaurus Imperator.’
WILDLIFE

