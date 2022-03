After picking up a big win over Kentucky on Saturday, the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks are back inside Bud Walton Arena to take on the LSU Tigers. This will be the 74th all-time meeting between the two programs and 30th in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks own a 39-34 lead in the all-time series, including a 21-8 record at home. Arkansas won their first matchup with LSU this season, 65-58 in Baton Rouge (La.) on Jan. 15.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO