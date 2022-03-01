Sian Heder and Marlee Matlin on 'CODA'

Most awards seasons feature a small-budget movie or two that charm enough audiences to earn their way onto the big stage. Think films like “Juno” or “Little Miss Sunshine.”. This year’s little movie that could is “CODA,” which was released in theaters and on AppleTV+ in August....
Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur are celebrating CODA's historic Screen Actors Guild Award wins. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the pair ahead of the cast taking home awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Kotsur nabbing Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Sunday night, about what the film's SAG recognition will mean for deaf performers.
HOLLYWOOD—I have been hearing so much and I mean so much about the movie “CODA” I just had to cave in and finally watch it and I loved every single minute of it. This is a movie that breaks your heart, puts it back together to only break your heart all over again. It is one of those films that just inspire you and makes you want to be better as a human being. For those not in the know ‘CODA’ stands for Child of Deaf Adults and for me this movie is a bit more personal, I know quite a few people in the deaf community and some of the plights they encounter on a daily basis is just gut-wrenching.
CODA just got a huge honor. On Sunday night, the AppleTV+ film won outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The film beat out fellow nominees Belfast, Don't Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard. CODA is a coming-of-age...
If you haven't had a chance to see Siân Heder's inspirational smash hit CODA, you're in luck. Per Deadline, Apple is re-releasing the Best Picture nominee for a limited theatrical run from February 25 through 27. The kicker here is that it's a completely free screening, making it the perfect opportunity to catch the film at long last so long as there's a theater near you. All screenings of the film will also be made accessible to the Deaf and hard of hearing with open captions.
In an upset, the deaf family drama “CODA” took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that also saw wins for the leads of “Squid Game,” the cast of “Ted Lasso” and Will Smith. The ceremony, held Sunday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and broadcast on both TNT […]
The SAG Awards returned to an in-person ceremony for 2022 with a ceremony staged at the Santa Monica Airport. It was a huge night for Apple TV+ as the streamer took four awards including the crown jewel, Cast for a Motion Picture for “CODA.”. Jessica Chastain took Female Actress...
The Oscar campaign for “CODA” has touted the film as “history-making.” If you wanted to be a literal-minded curmudgeon about it, you could say that the history it’s talking about was already made — when Marlee Matlin, in 1986, became the first deaf performer to win an Academy Award for best actress, for her great, ardent, wounded performance in “Children of a Lesser God.” Matlin deserved to win (the other nominated actresses that year were Jane Fonda for “The Morning After,” Sissy Spacek for “Crimes of the Heart,” Kathleen Turner for “Peggy Sue Got Married,” and Sigourney Weaver for “Aliens,” which is the only one I’d put in Matlin’s league).
“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with Troy Kotsur at the 2022 SAG Awards, where his movie “CODA” won big!. Hours before he won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Kotsur discussed his character, saying, “I was so thrilled to finally show what vulgar ASL looks like on the big screen — most hearing people have never seen that before. When I read the script, I was like, ‘Oh, are you ready?’”
In a major triumph for deaf representation in Hollywood, the ensemble of "CODA" clinched the top prize Sunday at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. After receiving two SAG nominations, the heartwarming Apple TV+ dramedy about a child of deaf adults (CODA) won them both, including the coveted award for performance by a cast in a motion picture. Unlike any previous SAG Award film ensemble winner, "CODA" centers on multiple deaf characters portrayed by deaf actors.
More than a year after CODA premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, Troy Kotsur can still remember the first time he experienced it with a live audience. “I was watching it on the big screen, and I saw deaf and hearing audience members, senior citizens, maybe some people who had lost their hearing later in life react at the same time, simultaneously,” Kotsur tells Vanity Fair’s David Canfield. “I’ve never really seen that.”
“Coda” is nominated for several Oscars and is returning to theaters for free. You can see “Coda” back in theaters from Feb. 25 – Feb. 27. For more information and tickets, visit Coda.film. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 18, 2022.
The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards are in progress at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Actors from the year’s top films and TV shows — including Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Kirsten Dunst, Aunjanue Ellis, Jamie Dornan, Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, Jared Leto and Leonardo DiCaprio — have gathered to honor one another at the SAG Awards.
Mira Sorvino has admitted that she feels her early career is “tainted” due to her work with director Woody Allen. The actor starred in Allen’s 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, a performance for which she won an Oscar and Golden Globe.Despite feeling proud of her performance, Sorvino said she “should have denounced” Allen over the allegations that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. “I have no doubt in my mind that she’s telling the truth,” Sorvino told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, disclosing that she has since become friends with Farrow. “I should have denounced him... I didn’t...
Movie critic Bruce Miller calls “CODA” the little film that could and, quite frankly, deserves to be seen. This is very much an accessible film that lets audiences see those worlds mainstream filmmakers don’t embrace. “CODA” has the goods to move an audience.
Performer, fashion designer and all around fabulous — Isaac Mizrahi returns "In Person" to his popular cabaret residency this month at the Carlyle Cafe. He'll be our guest to talk about the new season and what it's like being back in front of a live crowd. Purchase tickets here:...
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — "Every so often, a film comes along that strikes a deep emotional chord for audiences who celebrate its win for humanity," Matt Dentler, Apple's Head of Features, toldDeadline. "'CODA' does just that."
Brooklyn's Nitehawk Shorts Festival begins this Thursday, featuring a slate of bite-sized films which this year are majority women-made. We’ll talk to two of the directors, Amber Shaefer and Kana Hatakeyama. Plus, the festival’s organizer, Cristina Cacioppo, tells us how she put the whole 5-day event together.
‘Outlander’ star Caitriona Balfe has been happily married to Tony Mcgill for 3 years; the pair even share a baby boy, NAME. Learn more about Caitriona’s love here!. Time-traveler Claire and her 18th-century love Jamie’s relationship feels so passionate and real on Starz’s Outlander, it’s hard to believe stars Caitriona Balfe, 42, and Sam Heughan, 41, aren’t married in real life. But even as their onscreen relationship moves forward with the show’s season 6 premiere set for Mar. 6, offscreen, Caitriona has a love story of her own with her husband of three years Tony McGill, 45. The duo, who wed secretly in August 2019, even recently welcome a baby boy. Everything to know about Tony and his romance with Caitriona, here!
The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards awarded their top prizes to CODA, Succession, and Ted Lasso on Sunday night. The SAG Awards were held tonight and saw Succession take the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while Ted Lasso won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Apple Original Films’ CODA got the coveted award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, which elevates its Best Picture Oscar chances in the eyes of many.
Comments / 0