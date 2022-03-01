ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Surprising semiconductor properties revealed with innovative new method

nanowerk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) A research team probing the properties of a semiconductor combined with a novel thin oxide film have observed a surprising new source of conductivity from oxygen atoms trapped inside. Scott Chambers, a materials scientist at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, reported the team’s discovery...

www.nanowerk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Researchers design a flexible system that sidesteps copper-protein binding

It may seem counterintuitive to many, but metal ions play a critical role in life, carrying out some of the most important biological processes. Think of hemoglobin—a metalloprotein responsible for carrying oxygen to the body's organs via red blood cells. Metalloproteins are proteins bound by at least one metal ion. In the case of hemoglobin, that metal is iron.
CHEMISTRY
UV Cavalier Daily

New neuromorphic computing method could rapidly accelerate AI advancement

PhD student Kiumars Aryana is investigating the potential of implementing a new type of memory — phase-change memory — to discover how to minimize power consumption and degradation of computer materials over time. Aryana’s discoveries could blaze a trail for the tactic to be used in neuromorphic computing, a type of AI that mimics neural networks in the brain. This could revolutionize the way artificial intelligence, including everyday devices like Alexa and Siri, is used across the world.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop new imaging method to map alterations in the brain

The brain can be divided into so-called gray matter and white matter. The white matter contains the axons that transmit stimuli. For faster stimulus transmission, the axons are wrapped in an insulating layer of myelin, in the same way as a cable is wrapped in rubber insulation to ensure that no electricity is lost along the way.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New, targeted method for probing the function of 3D chromosomal structure

A new method that can induce interactions between specifically chosen locations on the genome allows researchers to begin to identify the causal relationship between three-dimensional chromosome structure and genome function. A paper by researchers at Penn State describing the method, called "chemically induced chromosomal interaction (CICI)," and two functional tests of the method appears Feb. 9 in the journal Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Semiconductors#Design#Iv#The Diamond Light Source
natureworldnews.com

Chemistry Researchers Found a Way To Convert CO2 to Green Fuel

The University of Cambridge researchers previously demonstrated that biological catalysts, or enzymes, can create fuels cleanly by using renewable energy sources, although at low efficiency. Also, by using sophisticated materials and ultrafast laser spectroscopy, a research team led by Lund University in Sweden demonstrated how solar power can transform carbon...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Penn State Scientists Make New Screening System for Clean Renewable Hydrogen Power

According to Penn State scientists, a novel, extremely sensitive technique for detecting hydrogen gas generation might play an essential role in the fight to develop hydrogen as an ecologically benign and cost-effective alternative to fossil fuels. Hydrogen power for renewable energy. As per ScienceDaily, Venkatraman Gopalan, professor of materials science...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Ars Technica

Searching for methane leaks, scientists find “ultra emitters”

The fossil fuel industry is releasing millions of metric tons of methane gas in giant plumes during extraction and transportation of those fuels—at high costs for the climate, society, and even the industry’s pocketbooks. Although methane emissions are relatively low compared to CO2 emissions, each ton has a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Solar Cells Harvesting Water From Air Using Waste Heat Grow Spinach In Desert

Waste heat produced by solar cells undermines their performance, but the race is on to harness it for useful purposes. Researchers have found a way to tap into that heat to collect water out of the air, and have demonstrated the effectiveness of the idea by growing spinach in the Arabian desert, one of the driest places on Earth,
AGRICULTURE
scitechdaily.com

New Nature-Inspired Concepts for Efficiently Turning CO2 Into Clean, Sustainable Fuels

Researchers have developed an efficient concept to turn carbon dioxide into clean, sustainable fuels, without any unwanted by-products or waste. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, have previously shown that biological catalysts, or enzymes, can produce fuels cleanly using renewable energy sources, but at low efficiency. “Instead of capturing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Solar panels used to ‘make water out of air’ and grow crops in desert

Scientists in Saudi Arabia have successfully piloted new solar technology, which is able to draw moisture from the air in sufficient quantities to grow plants, while also producing electricity.The technique works in environments including deserts, and could offer a sustainable, relatively low-cost means of improving food and water security for people living in arid environments, the researchers said.The method is based on using a water-absorbing hydrogel underneath the photovoltaic solar panels which helps them stay cool and increases their efficiency, the team said.“A fraction of the world’s population still doesn’t have access to clean water or green power, and many...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists in Saudi Arabia Use Unique Solar Panel System to Plant Crops in the Desert

Scientists in Saudi Arabia developed a solar-driven device that effectively produces spinach while creating power using water collected from the air. The proof-of-concept design, published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science on March 1, provides a long-term, low-cost solution for improving food and water security in dry-climate areas. An integrated solar-powered system generates energy in dry places while also providing fresh water and crops.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Fine tuning materials for energy storage using architectural design and structural engineering

Energy researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have reported progress using controlled architectural design and structural engineering as a method to fine-tune materials to have simultaneous high power and high energy density for electrochemical storage in portable devices. The designed material that consists of nanoflakes of cerium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Dead or alive: Microorganisms in soil shape the global carbon cycle

Whether dead or alive, soil microorganisms play a major role in the biogeochemical cycling of carbon in the terrestrial biosphere. But what is the specific role of death for the bacteria, fungi and microfauna that make up the soil microbiome?. That is the topic of a new review by Lawrence...
WILDLIFE
Salon

Microplastics from car tires are choking out life in freshwater ecosystems

Without rubber tires, modern automobile-dependent forms of transportation would be impossible. The shock absorption and flexibility of tires are a vast improvement over the wood wagon wheels that preceded them, enabling the development of fast-moving freeways and six-lane highways. Yet unlike wood, tires slowly leach synthetic microparticles into the surrounding...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multiple pollutants in groundwater near an abandoned Chinese fluorine chemical park: concentrations, correlations and health risk assessments

Contamination and adverse effects from various pollutants often appear in abandoned industrial regions. Thus, nine groundwater samples were collected from the vicinity of the fluorochemical industry in Fuxin City, Liaoning Province, to determine concentrations of the ten heavy metals arsenic (As), chromium (Cr), cadmium (Cd), lead (Pb), nickel (Ni), copper (Cu), manganese (Mn), zinc (Zn), iron (Fe) and mercury(Hg), as well as those of fluorine (Fâˆ’) and eighteen poly- and perfluorinated substances (PFASs), analyse correlation relationships, and assess the health risks for different age groups. The results showed that the levels of fluorine (Fâˆ’) (0.92"“4.42Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1), Mn (0.0005"“4.91Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1) and Fe (1.45"“5.61Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1) exceeded the standard limits for drinking water. Short chain perfluorobutanoic acid (PFBA) (4.14"“2501.42Â ngÂ·Lâˆ’1), perfluorobutane sulfonate (PFBS) (17.07"“51,818.61Â ngÂ·Lâˆ’1) and perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA) (0.47"“936.32Â ngÂ·Lâˆ’1) were the predominant substances from the PFASs group. No individual PFASs levels had significant relationships with Fâˆ’ or heavy metal contents. There was a positive relationship between short chain PFASs concentrations and water depth and a negative relationship between long chain PFASs concentration and water depth. The hazard quotient (HQ) decreased in the order Fâˆ’"‰>"‰heavy metals"‰>"‰PFASs and also decreased for older age groups. In addition, As, Fe, Mn and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) were the main sources of risk from the heavy metal and PFASs groups, respectively.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy