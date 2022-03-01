Rikki Beadle-Blair among BFI Flare industry speakers

Warner Bros. latest DC Comics inspired film, The Batman, is finally in theaters, but the road leading back to the Dark Knight and Gotham was far from an easy one. Not only did production on the Matt Reeves' helmed film get shut down for six months when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but when production was able to resume in September 2020 there was another big blow. The Batman himself, Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19 just one day into filming, triggering quarantine precautions and halting production for a few weeks once again. Things eventually worked out and now The Batman is at the top of the box office and thrilling fans and critics alike, but Pattinson reveals that he was "kind of embarrassed" by his positive and worried about what it would mean for the whole production at the time.

