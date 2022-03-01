ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rikki Beadle-Blair among BFI Flare industry speakers

By Ben Dalton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK writer-director Rikki Beadle-Blair, whose credits include Channel 4 series Metrosexuality, filmmaker Chase Joynt, whose debut documentary is Framing Agnes and former Channel 4 commissioning editor Jacquie Lawrence are the subjects of...

Related
Time Out Global

Here’s what you should see at BFI Flare this month

After two years of online-only action, the UK’s biggest festival of LGBTQ+ films is back IRL for its 36th edition this March, and we’re really, reeeeally looking forward to it. This year’s packed programme features six world premieres, 56 features and 84 shorts hailing from 42 different countries,...
MOVIES
BBC

The Batman: Belfast only city in UK to give new film a 15A rating

A decision taken by Belfast City Council means children under the age of 15 will be able to watch the new Batman film if they are accompanied by an adult. The Batman had originally been given a 15 rating by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). Belfast is the...
MOVIES
Billboard

Lady Gaga Among Presenters at 2022 SAG Awards

Nominated castmembers from 'Belfast,' 'CODA,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'House of Gucci' and 'King Richard' will present their films at the awards ceremony on Feb. 27. Castmembers from the five nominated film ensembles will introduce clips from their respective movies at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was announced Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
#Bfi#Racism#Bfi Flare#Channel 4#Lgbtqia Cinema
Decider.com

Is ‘Dog’ on HBO Max or Netflix? Where to Watch the Channing Tatum Movie

It’s never the wrong time to watch a cute dog movie, and actor Channing Tatum is delivering the adorable goods with his new feel-good comedy titled, quite simply, Dog. Co-directed by Tatum himself, alongside Magic Mike writer Reid Carolin, Dog tells the story of a U.S. Army soldier named Briggs (Tatum) who is in charge of transporting a military working dog named Lulu across the country, in time for Lulu to attend her handler’s funeral. While Briggs and Lulu don’t get along at first, they soon form that special bond that can only come between a human and their dog.
PETS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
UPI News

'Batman' tops the North American box office with $128.5 million

March 6 (UPI) -- The Batman -- starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $128.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is Uncharted with $11 million, followed by Dog at No. 3 with $6...
MOVIES
BBC

Comic Con returns to Glasgow after three year gap

The SEC Centre in Glasgow has hosted its first Comic Con event since 2019. Fans dressed up as their favourite characters from TV, books and comics to meet up and celebrate their shared interests. In recent years, Glasgow has been transformed into Gotham twice for the upcoming Batman and Batgirl...
COMICS
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
BBC

Glasgow 'a very special Gotham' for The Batman

Glasgow created a "very special Gotham", according to the director of new superhero blockbuster The Batman. It was filmed at locations around the Necropolis, Glasgow Cathedral and the Bridge of Sighs which links the two, in February 2020. In an interview with BBC Scotland's The Edit, director Matt Reeves heaped...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman: Robert Pattinson Reveals Reaction to Positive COVID-19 Test While Filming

Warner Bros. latest DC Comics inspired film, The Batman, is finally in theaters, but the road leading back to the Dark Knight and Gotham was far from an easy one. Not only did production on the Matt Reeves' helmed film get shut down for six months when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but when production was able to resume in September 2020 there was another big blow. The Batman himself, Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19 just one day into filming, triggering quarantine precautions and halting production for a few weeks once again. Things eventually worked out and now The Batman is at the top of the box office and thrilling fans and critics alike, but Pattinson reveals that he was "kind of embarrassed" by his positive and worried about what it would mean for the whole production at the time.
MOVIES
Deadline

Kristen Stewart & Pablo Larraín On ‘Spencer’s “Different Variations, Tones, Styles And Ideas” – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. For Neon and Topic Studios’ film Spencer, screenwriter Steven Knight and director Pablo Larraín used elements from various genres to craft a not-so-biographical drama about Princess Diana.  Starring the Oscar-nominated Kristen Stewart as the Princess, Larraín’s reimagining of a Royal Christmas at Sandringham journeys into the mind of a lonely and disturbed Diana as she navigates the “house rules” during the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles. The story follows the strict regimen of the princess’ days — wardrobe, endless formal family meals and a dramatic pheasant shoot — punctuated by Diana’s anxiety...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Has Disqualified Any 2022 Entries Funded by the Russian Government

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday released a statement indicating that it will not do business with any Russian entities in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “Like countless individuals and organizations worldwide, NATAS has been appalled by Russia’s unprecedented and unprovoked attack on the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” read a statement Thursday from chairman Terry O’Reilly, whose group oversees the Daytime Emmys, along with those for sports, news, docs, tech and engineering.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Academy Infighting Mounting Over Categories Controversy (Exclusive)Russia Passes New Censorship Law Over Ukraine WarAAFCA Awards Recognize 'The...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne surprises in quirkiest jacket - and check out her brooch

Princess Anne is one fashionable royal, and she proved that on Friday with the stunning ensemble she wore to Rotterdam. The Princess Royal headed to the Dutch city on Friday to mark the launch of The Global Mercy, a hospital ship for Mercy Ships International. Anne became a patron of the charity, which delivers free medical care to those in poverty, last year. During her visit, the royal met volunteers on the ship, who were preparing to sail to Africa on the vessel.
WORLD
IndieWire

‘The Batman’ Previews Were Half of ‘Spider-Man,’ but It Will Gross More than All Other March Films Combined

Click here to read the full article. “The Batman” (Warner Bros.) grossed $21.6 million in initial previews Tuesday through Thursday in U.S./Canadian theaters. By comparison, “Batman v Superman” in 2016 grossed $27.7 million for for its Thursday shows, with fewer shows and later starting time, while “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) grossed $50 million in previews last December. That positions Matt Reeves’ latest rendition of the Caped Crusader for a U.S./Canada opening over $100 million, with a chance to reach half of the staggering $260 million achieved by “Spider-Man.” This year has been a box-office disaster even with “Spider-Man.” The first two...
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulSpoilers

In Soaps.com’s newest Bold & Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11, Deacon runs to the rescue, Sheila — unsurprisingly — just can’t help herself from sharing her triumph over Brooke with someone, and Grace causes chaos as she interferes in Paris’ love life. Will the truth come out about her extracurricular activities with Carter? Read on to find out what will go down and to discover which couple will share a heart-wrenching moment!
TV SERIES

