COEUR d’ALENE — A North Idaho College trustee said he’s frustrated at what little progress has been made so far in finding the college a permanent president. At the Wednesday board meeting at the college, Trustee Ken Howard said most of the slowing down is due to the different opinions between him and board chair Todd Banducci, the other co-chair of the search committee.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO