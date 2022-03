Hazelwood Initiative has partnered with Solar United Neighbors to help residents get cheap or free solar panels and EV charging stations. Homeowners who want to lower their electric bills, help the environment and keep the lights on during outages can join the co-op to buy solar panels. Bulk buying, as in a co-op, is by far the least expensive way to get solar panels. Participants receive lots of guidance from the nonprofit solar experts at SUN to help them make an informed decision about going solar.

