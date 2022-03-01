Gran Turismo 7 - Anti Social Social Club x Gran Turismo Collection Trailer

A Nintendo insider has teased the next The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 update. Unfortunately, those on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED dying for an update on the long-awaited sequel are going to have to die for another few months. Nintendo still isn't talking about Breath of the Wild 2, but we do have new information, courtesy of a new report. While proper E3 looks unlikely, gaming companies will convene this summer for a slew of events brimming with game announcements and reveals. Nintendo doesn't need E3 to happen in order to have its "E3 Nintendo Direct" in June. It may not be attached to the show, but for all intents and purposes, it will be the same thing. And according to the aforementioned insider, Zelda fans aren't getting a Breath of the Wild 2 update until this time.

