Cars

Gran Turismo 7 - Anti Social Social Club x Gran Turismo Collection Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the trailer for the Gran Turismo and Anti Social Social Club...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

Gran Turismo 7 Review: A Comprehensive Throwback

Gran Turismo 7 is less concerned about being a great racing video game and is more focused on being a living encyclopedia that honors the history of automobiles. That's not to say that the actual racing that you do in Gran Turismo 7 is bad by any means, but from the game's opening cutscene onward, it's clear that developer Polyphony Digital set out to make an all-encompassing experience that offers up more than just simply driving around a track in fast cars. The resulting product isn't just a return to form for the Gran Turismo series as a whole, but it's a game that is likely one of the most stylish and confident that I've ever played.
VIDEO GAMES
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Social Social Club#Gt500#Streetwear#Vehicles#The Gran Turismo
Motor1.com

Slammed Subaru BRZ Takes Love For Japanese Car Culture To Extremes

Three subcultures rolled into one. Yes, this car has definitely raised multiple eyebrows. Just how far will you go for your love of a specific car culture? For Aquilla, he's going to the extremes. Armed with Irezumi on his arms, the Honolulu, Hawaii resident has been quite fascinated with Japanese car culture. So much so that his slammed Subaru BRZ embodies not just one but three subcultures – and it looks as controversial as it sounds.
CARS
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
Cars
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Release Date, News & Update: Nintendo Unlikely To Drop Sequel In 2022? 'BOTW 2' Reportedly To Be Available On Switch With Several DLCs

Here is everything we know about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Many gamers are thrilled about the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Speculations about its release in 2022 have been making rounds for quite some time already. However, Nintendo has remained tight-lipped on the details of the imminent sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Deus Ex’ creator working on a new “immersive simulation” game

Warren Spector, best known for producing System Shock and Deus Ex, has announced he is working on something new. According to a press release from OtherSide Entertainment, Spector is now working on an “immersive simulation” game based on a new intellectual property. In the statement, Spector said “fans...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

11 best Nintendo Switch games for every kind of player, from Mario Party to Breath of the Wild

The Nintendo Switch was an unlikely success story when it launched back in 2017. It had a very limited catalogue of games but slowly over time that list has become filled with completely unmissable titles.With the follow-up releases of the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED models, there’s never been a better time to explore Nintendo’s rich body of work.Known for it seal of quality (it’s the white and gold sticker you can find on the back of any Switch game) and if you’re buying a first-party title made by Nintendo itself then you’re in for a good time. Metroid,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Gran Turismo 7 pre-order deals: Save money on Playstation’s exclusive racing game

Gran Turismo 7 is almost here, with the racing game hitting shelves this Friday 4 March. It’s the first numbered addition to the GT franchise since GT6 landed way back in 2013, and promises to be one of the biggest racing games of the year.A Playstation exclusive from the Polyphony Digital studio, Gran Turismo 7 will be available for both the PS4 and PS5 consoles.The racing series has been around since 1997, which also means GT7 marks its 25th anniversary in 2022. A special anniversary edition of the game is available and includes a suite of exclusive digital content.The game features over 400 cars, ready to be raced on...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Life Is Strange 2 Dev Plans On Releasing Eight Games By 2025, Report Says

Life is Strange 2 developer Dontnod is planning to release eight games between this year and 2025, according to a press release by the company. Gerda: A Flame in Winter and a new title from Studio Tolima have already been announced as upcoming titles Dontnod will publish, while the other six it will develop have been teased in Dontnod's Feb. 23 press release. The release dates of these 8 projects are expected between 2022 and 2025.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Gran Turismo 7's Massive Day One Patch Available Early

Gran Turismo 7 isn't out (at least for those of us in the United States) for a couple of more hours, but that hasn't prevented Sony and developer Polyphony Digital from pushing the game's day one patch live early. With GT7 already being available in other regions around the globe, Sony has now made the first update for the game downloadable. And fortunately, even if Gran Turismo 7 isn't available to play in your own part of the world just yet, you can install this update right now.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Nintendo Is Acquiring 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Collaborator SRD

Nintendo is finally acquiring long-time collaborator Systems Research and Development Co. (SRD) after four decades of partnership. Regularly partaking in the development and programming process for many of Nintendo’s games and consoles, SRD was founded back in 1979 and began working with the Japanese gaming giant during production for the Famicom/NES. Since then, they’ve aided in the development of almost every Nintendo console and hundreds of video game titles, including nearly all The Legend of Zelda installments as well as the latest hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Insider Teases Next Update

A Nintendo insider has teased the next The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 update. Unfortunately, those on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED dying for an update on the long-awaited sequel are going to have to die for another few months. Nintendo still isn't talking about Breath of the Wild 2, but we do have new information, courtesy of a new report. While proper E3 looks unlikely, gaming companies will convene this summer for a slew of events brimming with game announcements and reveals. Nintendo doesn't need E3 to happen in order to have its "E3 Nintendo Direct" in June. It may not be attached to the show, but for all intents and purposes, it will be the same thing. And according to the aforementioned insider, Zelda fans aren't getting a Breath of the Wild 2 update until this time.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Anime Streaming Services for 2022

Anime is one of Japan's most popular exports, and streaming services are a gateway into its rich, entertaining world full of colorful characters and twist-filled plots. You'll find high school melodramas, sci-fi anthologies, horror tales, rom-coms and superhero quests in this storytelling landscape. Longtime favorites such as One Piece and Pokemon prove that audiences will stick with classics while still making room for rising stars like My Hero Academia and worldwide phenomenon Attack on Titan.
COMICS

