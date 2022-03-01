Red Clover Market – Providing Natural and Organic Foods and Supplements for 16 Years!

It's probably a good idea to consider what ingredients are actually in your toothpaste, since the product is one of the cornerstones of a well-rounded dental routine. Contrary to some versions that contain a host of unidentifiable or potentially harmful ingredients like parabens, sulfates, or the now-banned triclosan (an anti-fungal ingredient), the best natural toothpastes are equal parts freshening, palatable, and simplified. While you might feel a little leery about making the switch, there are a number of top-rated options available that are every bit as whitening and protecting as the tried-and-true tube already in your medicine cabinet. And if you're looking to overhaul all of your product staples, squeezing a pea-sized amount of one of these formulas on your brush is a small, easy step to take toward a cleaner routine. To help you seamlessly transition your hygiene essentials, we've pulled together 15 natural and organic toothpastes that are beloved by editors and clean beauty enthusiasts alike.

