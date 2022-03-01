ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Groundbreaking ceremony for Hillsboro's newest elementary school

By Troy Shinn
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

The new South Hillsboro school is expected to open September 2023 and will house 600 students.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday, March 2, to celebrate the Hillsboro School District's newest elementary school, according to a press release by the district.

The building is as-yet unnamed and goes by the moniker ES29. The project is budgeted to cost just under $40 million, using money from the 2017 voter-approved bond. The new school will be in South Hillsboro at 7201 S.E. Kinnaman Road. It is expected to open to students in September 2023.

The two-story, 73,500-square-feet building will be able to house 600 students. It's the third building in the district to follow a new blueprint adopted to guide elementary school construction, after Brookwood and Atfalati Ridge elementary schools.

The new building will include a rooftop solar array, a STEAM lab and a synthetic turf field. The press release states that the building could also act as an emergency shelter in the event of an earthquake.

The district will ask for community feedback over the next several months, taking suggestions on the name of the school and its mascot. The school's service area will also be determined through a public process.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the construction site. According to the Hillsboro School District, this is the last large construction project to be paid for from the 2017 capital bond.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Culver gets new park pavillion

The new pavilion at Culver Park will be reservable, and hopes to open by Memorial Day. The City of Culver began construction on a new park pavilion in the beginning of 2022. The pavilion, located in Culver Park, will feature a new restroom, large wooden beams, tables and a kitchen equipped with sink, stovetop and refrigerator.
CULVER, OR
Portland Tribune

Prosper Portland to open Community Livability grants March 14

More than $1 million in grants is earmarked to fund projects that bolster vibrant, healthy neighborhoods and prosperity. Prosper Portland is seeking project proposals to be recipients of its fiscal year 2022-23 community livability grants. Applications are scheduled to open March 14 to community-based organizations with projects that foster healthy,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Arts Program offers grants for local artists, groups

Beaverton's art grant opportunities are open to individuals, groups and organizations. Upcoming deadlines vary. The Beaverton Arts Program has several grant opportunities open for local artists and organizations. The arts program is seeking applications for projects and performances around the city. Projects should be relevant to the community and publicly...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego City Council adopts goals for 2022

The council focuses on initiatives to promote environmental sustainability and housing, among other things. Following an intensive goal-setting session in February, Lake Oswego City Council finalized its priorities for the current year by approving the consent agenda at a meeting Tuesday, March 1. Under the overarching goal of ensuring a...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Hillsboro, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland Tribune

MRSD walks back mask resolution

The school board chose to amend its Feb. 17 decision to make masks optional sooner than state mandates allow. The Molalla River School District Board of Directors voted unanimously Wednesday, Feb. 23, to amend its Feb. 17 resolution that would have made masking optional by March 3, less than one week after the resolution was passed.
EDUCATION
Gresham Outlook

News Briefs - Classes take on diabetes in Rockwood

Twenty organizations team up to teach better eating habits; Garden plots available in TroutdaleNutrition classes to take on diabetes Without proper diets, the lives of diabetics could be in danger. That was the impetus behind more than 20 local organizations teaming up with the Food as Medicine Institute to host a series of nutrition lessons and cooking classes to teach community members the benefits of a diet based on whole foods. "These classes offer hope and a bright future for the Black community of Gresham," said Germain Flentroy, managing director of Play Grow Learn. Classes are being led...
TROUTDALE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Mascot#South Hillsboro#Atfalati Ridge
West Linn Tidings

West Linn-Wilsonville sues city of West Linn over Oppenlander

The district filed a complaint in Clackamas County Court Feb. 25, alleging breach of contractThe West Linn-Wilsonville School District filed a lawsuit against the city of West Linn Feb. 25, alleging the city breached a contract for the purchase of Oppenlander Fields. Jacob Zahniser, the district's litigation attorney, asked the Clackamas County Circuit Court to declare the termination of a purchase and sale agreement between the city and district while also stipulating "that the City is no longer entitled to purchase Oppenlander Field for any appraised value" and awarding attorney fees and other costs associated with the contract to...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Catherine Ann Katchia

February 5, 1957 - September 15, 2021~ Cassie (as she preferred to be called), was born in Redmond, Oregon, to Prosanna Tohet Katchia and Cyrus Katchia. She was the sixth of seven children. Cassie (as she preferred to be called), was born in Redmond, Oregon, to Prosanna Tohet Katchia and...
REDMOND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland housing leaders celebrate groundbreaking for The Joyce rehabilitation project

Renovations to the long-vacant historical building will provide mental health services and permanent affordable housing. Downtown affordable housing property The Joyce was celebrated on Monday, February 28, at a groundbreaking ceremony kicking off the building's renovation. After the renovation, The Joyce, formerly Joyce Hotel, will provide 66 units of permanent...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Portland Tribune

Culver's postage stamp post office

Culver has outgrown its tiny post office, and as the town continues to grow, a new one is on the way. On the corner of Second and C streets in Culver stands the community's post office. The office is tight, with packages in every available area and narrow walkways that can only handle one passer-through at a time. There's not enough room to fit all the packages inside, so the postal workers sort and load packages in the parking lot. It really is a 'postage stamp' of a post office.
CULVER, OR
Portland Tribune

Officials tout highlights of Highway 217 improvements

Oregon, Beaverton and Tigard officials say improvements will mean fewer crashes and less congestion. Local leaders and state officials gathered Friday, Feb. 25, to officially kick off the Oregon Department of Transportation's ambitious $158 million Highway 217 improvement project. Speakers highlighted the addition of auxiliary lanes along the 7-mile-long freeway,...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
18K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy