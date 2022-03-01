Groundbreaking ceremony for Hillsboro's newest elementary school

The new South Hillsboro school is expected to open September 2023 and will house 600 students.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday, March 2, to celebrate the Hillsboro School District's newest elementary school, according to a press release by the district.

The building is as-yet unnamed and goes by the moniker ES29. The project is budgeted to cost just under $40 million, using money from the 2017 voter-approved bond. The new school will be in South Hillsboro at 7201 S.E. Kinnaman Road. It is expected to open to students in September 2023.

The two-story, 73,500-square-feet building will be able to house 600 students. It's the third building in the district to follow a new blueprint adopted to guide elementary school construction, after Brookwood and Atfalati Ridge elementary schools.

The new building will include a rooftop solar array, a STEAM lab and a synthetic turf field. The press release states that the building could also act as an emergency shelter in the event of an earthquake.

The district will ask for community feedback over the next several months, taking suggestions on the name of the school and its mascot. The school's service area will also be determined through a public process.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the construction site. According to the Hillsboro School District, this is the last large construction project to be paid for from the 2017 capital bond.

