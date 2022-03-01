Young CC squad ends year strong

The Dalles gets the spot, but the Crook County High School boys gets the victory

Despite coming up short in their quest to reach the playoffs, the Crook County Cowboys finished the season with a bang.

The Cowboys found out last Friday that even if they won their final regular season game of the year and finished in a tie with The Dalles for third place in the league, the Riverhawks held the league tiebreaker. So Crook County's season was going to be done. Then, Tuesday night's scheduled game was postponed to Wednesday due to transportation issues for the Riverhawks.

With the disappointment of not reaching the playoffs and an extra day to wait, it would have been easy for the Cowboys to give up. Instead, the team played their best game of the year as they rolled to a 72-51 victory over the Riverhawks.

"You just hope that you can win enough games early on to be in a spot where you can keep playing," Crook County head coach Jason Mumm said. "Unfortunately, we didn't do that, but the last two weeks I feel like we were playing our best basketball of the year. And that says a lot about these guys. With the preseason scheduled that they played, and how many good teams we played, they could have very easily bagged it and turned it in and say we are moving on to our spring sports, but they stuck with it and it showed."

The visiting Riverhawks jumped out to an early lead, and led 11-7 midway through the first quarter. However, the Cowboys went on a 13-2 run to end the quarter as they pulled out to a 20-13 lead. Just when it looked like the Cowboys had the momentum, The Dalles clawed their way back into the game, pulling to within a point at 24-23.

That was as close as they would get. The Cowboys went on a 9-0 run to end the half with a 33-23 lead. Crook County continued to dominated in the third quarter, eventually extending the lead to 18 points at 52-34.

The Dalles went to a full-court-press to up the tempo of the game, and for a short time it worked as they forced Crook County into a series of turnovers. However, the Riverhawks never got closer than 15 points before the Cowboys regained their composure and pulled away for the easy win.

"We took care of the ball in the first three quarters, which really helped," Mumm said. "They tried to speed us up a little bit in the fourth quarter and we got a little bit loose with the ball there in the second half, but we did what we needed to do. We knew they were going to try to come and pressure us and deny us and get us out of our rhythm, but we were able to handle that and knock down shots when we needed to."

Crook County's Tyson Martinez hit six three-point shots and led all scorers with 22 points in the game. Eddie Freauff and Ozzie Reed were also in double figures with 15 and 12 points, respectively, while Cameron Carr added nine and Trent West chipped in with eight.

The Dalles was led by Braden Schwartz with 14.

"It feels great to finish with a win," said Reed, who along with Trent West were the only seniors on the roster. "It does suck to not make the playoffs, but sometimes it's just how the cards play out. Tonight was about just playing as a team and not letting us being out of the state tournament get to our heads. You go through a lot of ups and downs in sports and in life, but in the end you can always find a way to come out on top. I am looking forward to watching the team in future years because they have a lot of success ahead of them."

The Cowboys were just 3-10 when they entered league play. The team went 2-4 to start league, but finished on a high note, winning three of their last four games to finish the year with an 8-15 overall record and a 5-5 league total.

Meanwhile, The Dalles finishes the regular season with an 11-10 overall record and a 5-5 league mark and advances to a first round playoff game on Saturday, March 5.

"We don't have the record that we have without those two seniors," Mumm said. "We don't do what we do this year without them. Their toughness, their work ethic, their energy, their leadership. All of that was what you want out of your seniors. We've got better it seems like every quarter, every possession all year long we learned something and we're playing our best basketball at the end of the year. That's what you try to do."

Crook County 72, The Dalles 51

at Crook County

The Dalles 13 10 14 14 â€“ 51

Crook County 20 13 19 20 â€“ 72

The Dalles â€“ Braden Schwartz 14, Cummings 7, Deleon 6, Pullen 6, Andre 6, Begay 5, Donivan 5, Lee 2, Kendall. Totals: 19 7-17 51.

Crook County â€“ Tyson Martinez 22, Freauff 15, Reed 12, Carr 9, West 8, Mathews 4, Wood 2, Levesque. Totals: 29 5-11 72.

Three-point goals â€“ The Dalles: Schwartz 2, Cummings 2, Bass. Crook County: Martinez 6, Reed 2, Carr.

