DALLAS (KDAF) — After a warm, windy and humid Friday North Texas makes its way into the weekend where some rain and storms will possibly join them. Saturday will also sing the same tune as Friday with a warm and humid feel along with partly cloudy skies. Winds from the south persist as they’ll sit around 15-25 mph; there will be a low chance of showers in portions of East and Central Texas. NWS Fort Worth says elevated fire weather conditions will be present in the afternoon along with the dryline.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO