ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

RBS restructures EMEA regional organization

By Keith Moore
bakingbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROBESONIA, PA. — Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) announced the creation of a Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Regional Operations Center (ROC) to better service and support its customers. The company promoted Joe Pocevicius to regional...

www.bakingbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Des Moines Business Record

Bro promoted to president of Kemin Food Technologies - EMEA

Marsha Bro president of Kemin Food Technologies – EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Having held various executive positions within Kemin, Bro was most recently general manager for Kemin Crop Technologies, a business unit specializing in environmentally friendly pest control and plant health technologies for the agricultural industry. She succeeds Valter Dompè, who was named by Kemin as president of Kemin Textile Auxiliaries – Garmon Chemicals, located in San Marino, Italy. Bro, an Iowa native, received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Drake University. She, along with her spouse and three children, have relocated to Italy. Established nearly two decades ago, Kemin's food technologies business focuses on keeping products safe, maintaining quality and appealing to consumers.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy