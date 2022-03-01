RBS restructures EMEA regional organization

Marsha Bro president of Kemin Food Technologies – EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Having held various executive positions within Kemin, Bro was most recently general manager for Kemin Crop Technologies, a business unit specializing in environmentally friendly pest control and plant health technologies for the agricultural industry. She succeeds Valter Dompè, who was named by Kemin as president of Kemin Textile Auxiliaries – Garmon Chemicals, located in San Marino, Italy. Bro, an Iowa native, received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Drake University. She, along with her spouse and three children, have relocated to Italy. Established nearly two decades ago, Kemin's food technologies business focuses on keeping products safe, maintaining quality and appealing to consumers.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO