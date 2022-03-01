ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silent Hill Domain Name Has Been Bought To Apparently Troll Konami With Pyramid Head Tweet

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonami has failed to renew the Silent Hill domain name, resulting in someone buying it just to troll the company with a Tweet from creature design Masahiro Ito. SilentHill.com now displays a single message from...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

#Silent Hills#Domain Name#Konami#Video Game#Metal Gear#Kojima Productions
