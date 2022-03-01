ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fortnite Update 3.47 Kicks Off Spider-Man’s Amazing Web Week

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games has unleashed the Fortnite update 3.47 patch notes for your to digest, which brings with it the Spider-Man Amazing Web Week among other highlights. You can read up on Fortnite 19.40, as it’s also known as, below. Battle Royale. Amazing Web Week. The v19.40 update presents...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Fortnite invades the Marvel Universe in latest crossover starring Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Iron Man

Marvel Comics is teaming up with Epic Games again for another adventure set in the world of Epic's highly popular battle arena game Fortnite with a new comic limited series titled Marvel X Fortnite: Zero War which will follow up on Marvel and Epic's previous Nexus War collaboration, which added Fortnite themed back-up stories to numerous Marvel Comics titles.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Marvel First Look: Amazing Spider-Man #93

Marvel Comics revealed Amazing Spider-Man #93 is the end of the Beyond Corporation era before Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. take over in April. Today, Marvel released an unlettered preview to give us webhead-fanatics a taste!. Retailers have until Monday, February 21 to put in orders. Check out the...
COMICS
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Cliffhanger Kicks Off Garou's Redemption Arc

One-Punch Man has laid the groundwork for Garou's eventual redemption with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The manga is now in the midst of the climax of the Monster Association arc, which is a branch of the Human Monster saga overall. This saga first began by introducing fans to the Hero Hunter Garou, and saw this new villain taking on all sorts of heroes before he eventually got wrapped into the Monster Association's plans and became a full monster himself. But things have changed since then as Garou finally snapped out of his monsterization.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #91 mixes Ben’s trauma with kooky villains

Amazing Spider-Man is back this week, directly spinning out of Peter Parker’s takedown of the Queen Goblin in the last issue. Now Peter is teaming up with Ben Reilly, Beyond Corporation’s Spider-Man, to take out their many experiments-turned-weapons. The problem is, Ben is not in his right mind as Beyond has taken his memories and he’s having trouble focusing. Kelly Thompson takes over on writing this issue with art by Sara Pichelli, and things get really weird.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Chat#Video Game#V19#Quick Chat
theplaylist.net

Final ‘Morbius’ Trailer: Sony Tries To Make The Case For Jared Leto’s Vampire Spider-Man Spin-Off

You’re probably thinking, what exactly is Sony’s strategy with their Spider-Verse? After all, unlike Marvel or DC, or most other film studios, all their spin-offs are generally centered around super villains or anti-heroes. Well, much of that is because Sony’s Spider-verse is much more limited. The company only owns characters within the Spider-Man universe, and most of the known characters in that universe are Spider-Man’s villains, like “Venom” who got his own movie franchise, “Kraven The Hunter,” who is getting his own film, and the upcoming “Morbius,” based on the Spider-Man villain, Morbius, The Living Vampire. The connection between all these characters is that they have all been villains at one point and then at some point became anti-heroes as well (and then went back to villains, there’s a long history in comics). What Sony seems to be doing, however, is starting out all these characters as anti-heroes and then saving them for team-ups with Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man,” where they’re maybe a bit of foe or friend; time will tell.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy