The Kremlin has sent more than 400 Russian-paid mercenaries into Kyiv with the mission to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a report. The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company accused of covertly working with the Russian government, flew in mercenaries from Africa to Kyiv about five weeks ago, The Times of London reported.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO